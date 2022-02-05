We observe Black History Month during February for the same reason we recognize Women’s History Month in March.
African-Americans of either gender and women of any race have mostly been a footnote in history, which largely chronicles the exploits of white males who filled prominent roles that were denied to others. (That’s why we refer to America’s Founding Fathers ... not America’s Founding Parents.)
Great homage is paid to George Washington, but we overlook James Armistead, the Black slave who became Washington’s best spy and helped win the Revolution.
History has largely limited mention of African-Americans to slavery, the Civil Rights Movement, sports, music and a few other areas (George Washington Carver did more than just find more uses for peanuts).
Women have fared little better.
We know that Charles Lindbergh — a white man — made the first solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 1927, and maybe that Amelia Earhart — a white woman — was the first female to solo the Atlantic in 1932.
Who were the first Black man and woman to solo the Atlantic? We looked, but couldn’t find out.
Eugene Jacques Bullard was the world’s first Black combat pilot, and Bessie Coleman was the first licensed female African-American pilot. Both were born in America, but had to go to France to learn how to fly and obtain an international pilot’s license.
Bullard couldn’t enter the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War I because of his race, but served in France’s Flying Corps and was one of its most decorated soldiers.
Coleman picked cotton as a child. After she returned to the United States, she gave lectures on flying and put on air shows. She was trying to establish a flight school for African-Americans when she was killed in a plane crash.
Jackie Robinson is justly revered for being the first Black Major League Baseball player — debuting with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. Each April 15, all Major League players, coaches, managers and umpires wear No. 42 — Robinson’s number, in his honor. Frank Robinson became the Major Leagues’ first black manager in 1975, with the Cleveland Indians.
Hattie McDaniel was the first African-American to win an Academy Award, as a supporting actress, for her role as Mammy in “Gone with the Wind” (1940). Gwendolyn Brooks was the first to win a Pulitzer Prize for “Annie Allen,” a poetry collection (1949). Thomas Mundy Peterson was the first to vote after ratification of the 15th Amendment that said nobody could be denied the right to vote because of race, color or previous condition of servitude (1870).
New York Rep. Shirley Chisholm became the first Black woman elected to Congress in 1968, and Douglas Wilder of Virginia the first elected African-American state governor in 1989. America still hasn’t had an African-American female governor. This could change in the upcoming midterm elections as five Black women are running for gubernatorial seats across the country.
There are many Black Firsts. They are significant because they marked the entry of African-Americans of either gender into roles that traditionally were filled by white men.
These pioneers were in effect saying, “Look! I can do anything anyone else can do (and maybe even better)!” That often caused them to be perceived as a threat and treated that way. Jackie Robinson was reviled because he made most white ballplayers look like Little Leaguers in comparison.
Some of the most heroic men to serve in any of America’s wars were Black.
African-Americans served valiantly in the French Army during World War I and were regarded as heroes. After the war, many remained in France because of the way they had been treated there.
No Blacks who served in combat during World War II received the Medal of Honor, even though a number had earned it for valor in most previous wars. Files from WWII later were re-examined and seven Medals of Honor were awarded to Black soldiers.
We’ve read their citations, and what they did was the stuff that should create legends — but hasn’t.
Any knowledge of history is incomplete unless it includes an understanding and appreciation of Black history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.