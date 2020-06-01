Although the need is never-ending, the demand for blood product donations has become even higher during the coronavirus pandemic.
Maryland State Police, Natural Resources Police and other police agencies are combining efforts to help the American Red Cross encourage people to donate blood.
State police Superintendent Col. Woodrow Jones said the effort is designed to honor the memories of Marylanders who died from the coronavirus and honor the service of all those who are helping to fight it.
Jones said, “The commitment to public service and saving lives exhibited daily by the men and women of the Maryland State Police goes far beyond the enforcement of traffic and criminal laws.
“Our employees are always on the alert for opportunities to serve and assist our citizens, especially during these challenging days. This blood drive is a great way for us to give back to our communities in a tangible way. All of our state law enforcement agencies are proud to join together in this lifesaving effort”, he said.
Healthy individuals can still donate in places where there are shelter-in-place orders. The Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood the Red Cross accepts.
Without blood transfusions, many Americans would die unnecessarily. How many? Here’s what Brookhaven National Laboratories told us:
• 4.5 million Americans would die each year without life-saving blood transfusions.
• Approximately 32,000 pints of blood are used each day in the United States.
• Every three seconds someone needs blood.
• One out of every 10 people entering a hospital needs blood.
• Just one pint of donated blood can help save as many as three people’s lives.
• The average adult holds 10 pints of blood.
• The average red blood cell transfusion is 3.4 pints.
• Blood fights against infection and helps heal wounds, keeping you healthy.
• There are four main blood types: A, B, AB and O. AB is the universal recipient and O negative is the universal donor.
• Blood centers often run short of type O and B blood.
• Shortages of all types of blood occur during the summer and winter holidays.
• If all blood donors gave two to four times a year, it would help prevent blood shortages.
• If you began donating blood at age 17 and donated every 56 days until you reached 76, you would have donated 48 gallons of blood.
• About three gallons of blood supports the entire nation’s blood needs for one minute.
• Blood donation takes four steps: medical history, quick physical, donation and snacks.
• Blood donation usually takes less than 10 minutes. The entire process, from when you sign in to the time you leave, takes about 45 minutes.
• Giving blood will not decrease your strength.
• You cannot get AIDS or any other infectious disease by donating blood.
• People donate blood out of a sense of duty and community spirit, not to make money. They are not paid for their donation.
• Much of today’s medical care depends on a steady supply of blood from healthy donors.
• People who have been in car accidents and suffered massive blood loss can need transfusions of 50 pints or more of red blood cells.
• Severe burn victims can need 20 units of platelets during their treatment.
• Platelets help blood to clot and give those with leukemia and other cancers a chance to live.
• Children being treated for cancer, premature infants and children having heart surgery need blood and platelets from donors of all types.
• Cancer, transplant and trauma patients and patients undergoing open-heart surgery require platelet transfusions to survive.
• 94% of blood donors are registered voters.
• 60% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate, but only 5% do on a yearly basis.
• 17% of non-donors cite “never thought about it” as the main reason for not giving, while 15% say they’re “too busy.” The No. 1 reason donors say they give is because they “want to help others.”
• After donating blood, you replace these red blood cells within three to four weeks. It takes eight weeks to restore the iron lost after donating.
• There is no substitute for human blood.
To donate, visit https://sleevesup.redcrossblood.org/campaign/marylands-state-law-enforcement-sleevesupmd-campaign/. Follow the instructions to make a reservation at any American Red Cross Maryland donation center.
You also can make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
