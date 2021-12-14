There’s no one doubting the importance of blood — hopefully.
The American Red Cross is currently in the midst of a worrying blood shortage, the worst in a decade. The organization, which supplies 40% of the country’s blood, is dangerously low on supplies.
According to the American Red Cross website, the shortage is bad enough some hospitals have had to “defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants.”
Each year, the holiday season tends to be a dry spell for blood donations. Travel, schools being out of session and winter weather preclude people from easy access to donation sites. This year, the specter of COVID-19 has served to add to the challenge of getting people in for appointments.
If something doesn’t happen soon, patients in need of transfusions could end up having their care delayed.
In an attempt to get donors, the American Red Cross is offering long-sleeved shirts to those who donate during the Dec. 17 to Jan. 2 period. They are taking additional precautions — like including face masks for everyone involved in the process — to lower risk of infection during donation.
If you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine, you will need to tell the staff which vaccine you received, otherwise there’s going to be a two-week waiting period before giving blood.
According to the Red Cross, “there is no deferral time for eligible blood donors who are vaccinated with an inactivated or RNA-based COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca, Janssen/J&J, Moderna, Novavax, or Pfizer.”
Having received a live attenuated vaccine — one that uses a living but weakened version of the virus — or being uncertain of which vaccine you received, would also mean a two-week waiting period.
Blood donation opportunities are a plenty in the area throughout the end of the month. To find out more or schedule a donation, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
In light of the events in Mayfield, Kentucky, and the surrounding states this past week, where a horrific tornado killed over 70 and decimated whole communities in the Bluegrass State, the importance of blood donation is all the higher. One freak, unpredictable weather event is all it takes to further stress the blood supply chain. And those Kentuckians, our fellow countrymen, need our support.
So why not support them with blood?
