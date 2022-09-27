When we think of libraries as portrayed in media, we picture towering shelves of leatherbound books, an oasis of comfy chairs and the quiet shush of a librarian, whose glasses are perched precariously close to the end of their nose.
However, the modern library is, in fact, so much more grand and versatile than any scriptwriter could fit in a television show or movie.
In order to keep up with the many demands of the community, the modern library must be a meeting space with movies, drill bits, internet access and almost everything else — a “community’s living room,” as Allegany County Library System Executive Director John Taube called the newly renovated library in LaVale.
“There will be all kinds of things happening,” Taube said. “It’s going to be our biggest branch with something going on all the time. We want people to wake up on a Saturday morning and say, ‘What should we do today? Let’s go to the library! There’s always something there.’”
Libraries have long been hubs of community betterment. Some historians estimate the Library of Alexandria held up to 700,000 books. According to Britannica, the library of Caliph al-Hakam in Cordova, Spain, held as many as 400,000 books.
The world changing and libraries adapting to it is nothing new. Before the internet threw a wrench in the picture, libraries needed to stock DVDs and CDs to keep up with demand and technological change.
The fundamental nature of the library is, as it always has been, a place of collected knowledge to be disseminated to help advance the community’s quality of life.
The renovation of the county library branch in LaVale could not have been better timed. We are still working our way out of the pandemic, and due to the destructive nature of COVID and everything that came with it, we find ourselves in need of public spaces where we can congregate and grow.
Of course, it was also a long time coming. The LaVale library opened in 1975 and this upgrade was its first.
We hope the library ends up being as beneficial as it is in size — and it’s pretty big.
