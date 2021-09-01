Maryland is among states that emphasize the dangerous path to freedom for enslaved people in America in the early to mid-19th century, with Gov. Larry Hogan proclaiming September as the third annual International Underground Railroad Month.
Proclamations are frequently issued in observance or recognition of people or occasions, but Hogan’s official gubernatorial designation carries significant weight, highlighting, more than a century and a half later, the courage of the men, women and children who fled the plantations of the South and those who assisted them along the way.
The observance stresses the significance of the network of secret routes and safe houses and its contribution to the eradication of slavery in the United States. September also marks the self liberation of two famous Marylanders from the past — Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass.
Hogan had this to say: “Maryland’s Underground Railroad had so many inspirational freedom seekers whose stories can be explored today through unique attractions, historical sites and programming. While Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass are two well-known freedom fighters, International Underground Railroad Month honors all the brave men, women, and children who fought for freedom.”
We are fortunate to have an Underground Railroad story to tell here in Cumberland. Although written records were not kept because of the risks to life and limb involved in the operation, it is believed that Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Washington Street was a stop for fugitives on their way to Pennsylvania.
Maryland has the distinction of having the most documented successful escapes utilizing the Underground Railroad, and there are 86 National Park Service National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the Free State.
Afghanistan is on our minds following the frantic pullout by the U.S. military, and the brutality of the Taliban and other Muslim extremists is well-documented. Blacks faced generational terrorism at the hands of their masters and it’s important to remember their plight and the civil rights struggle that continues to this day.
