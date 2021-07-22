It was with a measure of sentimentality that we ran a photo on our front page last week showing demolition of the old John Blue Bridge, which carried traffic over the South Branch Potomac River near Springfield, West Virginia, for more than eight decades.
Seeing the twisted, green-painted steel skeleton lying in the water in a twisted heap seemed to us like an inglorious end for such a landmark of local travel and important stretch of state Route 28 in Hampshire County.
Custom built to the state’s specifications in 1936 by Pittsburgh’s Fort Pitt Bridge Works, it was removed to allow for construction of a second lane of the new span that was recently opened to one-way traffic.
The old metal bridge was a solid piece of engineering, consisting of a steel-riveted through truss main span and steel-riveted pony trusses for the ends. Its total length was 419 feet, 6 inches, with an overall width of 25 feet, 2 inches, enough room for vehicles traveling in opposite directions with room to spare.
John Blue Bridge was listed on the 1990 Final List of Historic Bridges in West Virginia under its former name of Grace Bridge. It was eligible for the National Register of Historic Places under Criterion C for its engineering significance and its association with an important bridge manufacturer.
In addition to the heavy traffic it handled over the decades, it withstood the raging river during the major flood that struck the area in November 1985, destroying homes and property. The swollen South Branch rose nearly to the bridge deck, tossing timber and other debris at the structure.
Online sources say the old bridge was located in the vicinity of the 1861 Wire Bridge Engagement between Confederate and Union troops and near Camp Washington, built in 1861, by Union Army forces to secure the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad and later occupied by the Confederacy.
The West Virginia Legislature voted to change the name of the existing bridge from Grace Bridge to John Blue Bridge in 2003.
Blue, one of the first local settlers, reportedly came to the area around 1725 and owned land where present day Route 28 is located.
Bridges and other infrastructure eventually reach the end of their useful life and must be replaced, like the old Christie Road bridge near the former Minke’s pool and picnic grounds and the well-traveled Memorial Bridge between McCoole and Keyser, West Virginia.
The John Blue Bridge was built when America was the king of industry and everything was built to last indefinitely. Planned obsolescence had yet to become a manufacturing policy.
It seems safe to say that the new bridge, however expertly and solidly erected, won’t be around for 85 years like its predecessor.
We welcome progress, but for anyone who camps along the river, lived near it or just passed over it from time to time, seeing the old bridge vanish was akin to losing a reliable, longtime friend. We will miss it.
