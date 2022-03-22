Last week, Allegany County’s COVID-19 case rate dropped below the state average for the first time in more than two months and to the lowest rate in eight months.
After months of battling high infection rates — routinely close to the highest rate in the state — it feels like we’ve hit an inflection point. The various variants — delta and omicron, mainly — have burned through.
Without making too large of a declaration, it seems we’ve reached some kind of level water mark — hopefully a life after situation. The virus will be with us, but smoldering rather than raging.
Of course, there exists the distinct possibility the COVID-19 wave crashes over us again. A new variant, BA.2, is making noise and increasing case loads in Europe and Asia.
With our still paltry vaccination rate of around 55% in Allegany County, a new variant could easily make the rounds should it appear here.
But that’s us being the ever-wet blanket. Getting in line with the state average rate and to our lowest rate in eight months as of Friday is nothing trivial. According to the Mayo Clinic on Monday, the case rate in the county was three per 100,000, below counties like Baltimore, Montgomery or Prince George’s.
By the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Allegany and Garrett counties have moved to the “low” COVID-19 community transmission level.
Now that we are in a low transmission scenario, we can loosen up a bit — while remaining vigilant, of course — and just in time for the weather to change and summer to arrive.
President Joe Biden’s administration is seeking to pivot to a so-called “Test and Treat” strategy, which allows people to go to the local drugstore and get tested; and if they test positive, receive medication to take home.
A “one-stop shop,” said U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra.
They’re seemingly seeking to treat the virus like you would the cold or flu, going to the store to get cough medicine and rolling on with life.
It may be time to put the masks away, but not time to throw them away.
