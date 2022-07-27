It seems self-evident that to build a better future a community has to invest in its youth, to give them the proper means and materials to grow and flourish.
However, not always is that the case. Too often, for a variety of reasons, practical and not, youth services are lacking. Resources get stretched thin trying to prop up a million different things.
So, when the state does as it did recently in donating 50 computers — 25 desktops and 25 laptops — to the Allegany Youth Enrichment Program Services, we should make note of it and appreciate the active investment.
The group, a youth center, was established in 2018 to give middle and high school-aged boys and girls the opportunity to exercise and learn beneficial life lessons. It’s run by Alan Zapf, Jeremy Hedrick and Adam Ashby, all three officers with the Cumberland Police Department.
The governor’s office has given out around 150 former government computers in Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties, said Mark Widmyer, Western Maryland field representative for Gov. Larry Hogan.
These computers may not seem like a big deal at a glance, but when considering the region’s circumstance, they are.
Broadband is still not where it should be. People with reliable access to the internet can easily forget that not everyone shares that experience. Having these computers that can be checked out as needed is a big deal.
The youth determine the future. We all want the best future possible. And programs like the Allegany Youth Enrichment Program Services and investments like old computers go a long way in ensuring the future is just a little bit brighter.
If even one student has a better outcome as a member of society because they were a part of a program that invested in them and made them feel validated, that’s a win.
