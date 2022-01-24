Housing prices are among the ever growing pool of things — cars, computer chips, groceries — increasing in price over the course of the pandemic.
When it comes down to it, it’s all about the supply and demand. The demand is there, nationally and across Maryland, and the supply is just not keeping up.
While in Maryland, in December, according to Maryland REALTORS, the number of properties sold dropped 9.4% compared to 2020 — from 9,390 to 8,504. In Allegany County, 62 units sold compared to 85 in December 2020, a 27.1% decrease. That trend echoed in Garrett County, where the ratio was 56 to 65, or 13.8%.
Prices continue to climb. The average home price was $149,001 in Allegany County, a 9.8% increase over the past year. The average sales price in Garrett County rose 55% to $654,122.
The Garrett County price is eye-popping but those prices reflect the vacation homes along Deep Creek Lake, which drive the prices up.
In the meantime, the inventory is down. Available houses dropped from 182 to 144 in Allegany County, but stayed relatively steady, 104 to 108, in Garrett County.
“The lack of inventory should concern us all,” said Craig Wolf, Maryland REALTORS president. Marylanders and those who help to shape legislation need to take a serious look at housing opportunity ... now is the time to look at ways to increase housing for all.”
Not for nothing, but while prices going up is good on an individual seller level, it crushes the buyer. People want to buy houses and are willing to pay an increased rate, but inventory limitations mean buyers probably aren’t getting what they want as they have to act fast to even be able to get something and not be left out in the proverbial cold.
While real estate was often seen as a hedge against inflation, since according to CNBC, home prices used to keep up with it.
But, the kind of inflation we’re currently seeing means even if wages increase, people have less buying power.
It forces those who are starting out, fresh out of school or otherwise, to be stuck in an ever-increasing in cost rent cycle that doesn’t allow people to commit to a community.
It would be beneficial to build more homes to increase inventory in the region that would in turn lower prices and allow more people to lay down roots and help the community prosper.
