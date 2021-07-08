Starting a business and keeping it open is far from easy — as anyone who has tried or succeeded in doing so could attest.
There are required steps that must be taken, obtaining the necessary licenses and permits first among them, in addition to the other related startup costs like inventory, equipment and rent.
Businesses must take in enough money to cover all those expenses and more, including paying employees, unless it’s a one-person operation. Keeping the doors open is challenging, to say the least. That’s why, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, that about 20% of small businesses in the United States fail within the first year. By the end of their fifth year, roughly half have closed. After 10 years, only a third of businesses or so are still around.
The goal of a new incentive in Maryland is to improve the survival rate, while also filling empty storefronts in cities like Cumberland.
Gov. Larry Hogan recently announced the launch of Project Restore, a $25 million economic recovery effort that offers financial incentives for small businesses and commercial developers to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space.
Administered by the state Department of Housing and Community Development, the program will provide rental grants and sales tax relief rebates to help offset startup costs and spur investment in vacant spaces.
The effort seems to be well thought out and many important boxes have been checked.
Businesses that begin new or expanded operations in spaces that have not been generating sales tax receipts for the past six months or longer will be eligible for the program, and small businesses of 50 or fewer employees could get additional benefits.
Enterprises will be eligible for sales tax relief rebates equal to their sales tax receipts for the 12-month period, with a maximum of $250,000 per year, with eligibility based on the same tiering criteria as More Jobs for Marylanders.
Businesses in Tier 1, including Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties — and any Opportunity Zone in Maryland — among them Frostburg, Cumberland, Grantsville and Bittinger, will be eligible to receive the rebate for two years of operation.
Applicants must agree to occupying the space for a minimum of 12 months following receipt of the grant.
Allegany County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Juli McCoy said the idea to invest money in downtown areas, home to small, local businesses, is smart.
As a local business employing local people, we couldn’t agree more.
More information about Project Restore and the application process will be posted at dhcd.maryland.gov/ProjectRestore.
