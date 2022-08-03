Inflation continues to provide sticker shock for consumers.

The June rate of inflation was 9.1%, the highest since 8.6% was recorded in November 1981. The July number won’t be released for another few days, but the estimated forecast, according to Trading Economics, is 9.2%.

So we have to be vigilant about taking advantage of every edge when it comes around.

The current edge is taking place right now in West Virginia and in a couple of weeks in Maryland.

West Virginia this weekend is among a handful of states offering a back to school sales tax holiday on items like clothing, school supplies, school instructional materials, laptops and tablets and sports equipment, Gov. Jim Justice said.

Customers will save about 6% on each purchase.

Among the purchases exempt from the sales tax are:

• clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less.

• school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less.

• some school instructional materials costing $20 or less.

• certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less.

• certain sports equipment with a price of $150 or less.

West Virginia’s tax-free period ends on Monday.

Maryland’s sales tax holiday runs from Aug. 14-20.

“August’s temperatures are sizzling, and so are the savings during Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week,” said Comptroller Peter Franchot in a release. “Whether you’re looking to freshen up your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead or need to get your kids the latest styles for the new school year, this end-of-summer tradition is a great time to shop, save and support Maryland businesses.”

This year, according to the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan think tank, 17 states will be hosting a sales tax holiday.

The foundation argues that it is inefficient in fighting against inflation — concentrating buying to a constrained window while supply chains are strained — and that more sound and long-term solutions should be pursued.

Regardless of what the foundation says, any savings is good news provided we can find what we need.

