Inflation continues to provide sticker shock for consumers.
The June rate of inflation was 9.1%, the highest since 8.6% was recorded in November 1981. The July number won’t be released for another few days, but the estimated forecast, according to Trading Economics, is 9.2%.
So we have to be vigilant about taking advantage of every edge when it comes around.
The current edge is taking place right now in West Virginia and in a couple of weeks in Maryland.
West Virginia this weekend is among a handful of states offering a back to school sales tax holiday on items like clothing, school supplies, school instructional materials, laptops and tablets and sports equipment, Gov. Jim Justice said.
Customers will save about 6% on each purchase.
Among the purchases exempt from the sales tax are:
• clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less.
• school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less.
• some school instructional materials costing $20 or less.
• certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less.
• certain sports equipment with a price of $150 or less.
West Virginia’s tax-free period ends on Monday.
Maryland’s sales tax holiday runs from Aug. 14-20.
“August’s temperatures are sizzling, and so are the savings during Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week,” said Comptroller Peter Franchot in a release. “Whether you’re looking to freshen up your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead or need to get your kids the latest styles for the new school year, this end-of-summer tradition is a great time to shop, save and support Maryland businesses.”
This year, according to the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan think tank, 17 states will be hosting a sales tax holiday.
The foundation argues that it is inefficient in fighting against inflation — concentrating buying to a constrained window while supply chains are strained — and that more sound and long-term solutions should be pursued.
Regardless of what the foundation says, any savings is good news provided we can find what we need.
