Sometimes, help is just a phone call away.
When caught in a cycle of despair, or substance abuse — any crisis, really — it can be easy to feel as though there is no hope. When stuck in a dark hole, it’s hard to find the rope out.
The mind is a powerful thing and it plays tricks on itself. But it also often wants to be and feel better.
So it doesn’t take much to form a connection, even just talking to another person can make all the difference.
On July 15, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline rebranded as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, and 988 became a nationwide toll-free number to call.
National lifeline statistics show that since its inception in 2005, it has received over 20 million calls from people in distress and looking for help.
Maryland residents who find themselves struggling with their mental health and want support can sign up for the MD MindHealth program by sending a text that says, “MDMINDHEALTH” to 898-211.
That’s why what AHEC West is doing in aiming to make available a round-the-clock help hotline is so invaluable.
The local nonprofit received around $80,000 in funds from the state Opioid Operational Command Center to bolster its peer recovery services in the form of a 24-hour hotline.
Those in the throes of substance use disorder will be able to call the line when they need it, whenever they need it, and talk with a peer recovery specialist.
It’s supposed to open in September, said AHEC Associate Director Melissa Clark. “We know that peer recovery specialists are the key to helping people. They’re relatable. They’ve had various experiences, and they can relate to folks that are going through any number of things.”
AHEC West has added more peer recovery workers to its staff recently to help.
Please, don’t suffer in silence, call out for help. Soon, there will be real people who have real experiences to talk to that are just a phone call away.
