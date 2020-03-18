Are Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and other American governors and mayors violating our constitutional rights by forbidding large events and closing certain businesses during the coronavirus crisis?
These bans impact the right of the people to peacefully assemble, which is one of the rights the First Amendment protects, and possibly other rights.
When Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued an executive order banning events like church services with more than 250 people, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) sent him a letter that read, in part:
“As you know, the First Amendment to the United States Constitution specifically bars the government from making laws respecting the establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.
“I agree that all our constituents and religious leaders should follow the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).
“However, the decision to gather should be the choice of the individual or institution and not a mandate by any government entity. The State has no authority to enforce this proclamation nor any ban on worship.”
Courts have held that such bans are not unconstitutional, so long as they are content-neutral and are narrowly designed to meet legitimate concerns such as public health and safety. Edwards did not ban the act of worship or target one church or religion.
Fire marshal’s offices traditionally have said groups exceeding a certain number of people cannot gather in various places. Nobody questions that. If such bans were directed only at specific churches, political parties or groups and nobody else, they would be unconstitutional.
The banning of large gatherings due to coronavirus has included everyone, and closings in many cases have been self-imposed. Many churches have voluntarily decided to suspend services, but are not being banned from conducting worship, and many are livestreaming sermons and services.
Although the First Amendment says “Congress shall make no law,” it also has been held to apply to state and local governments. However, the 10th Amendment reserves to the states and the people the powers that are not specifically delegated to the federal government. Congress has made no law that bans large gatherings. City mayors and some state governors — including Hogan — have done that.
The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that the five First Amendment rights are not absolute. The right of free speech, for instance, does not protect libel, slander, bribery or solicitation to commit a crime. Religious practices cannot include human sacrifie.
Here’s part of what Maryland law says about states of emergency:
• The governor can declare one by executive order or proclamation, and it continues until the governor finds that the threat or danger has passed or the emergency has been dealt with to the extent that emergency conditions no longer exist, and terminates it.
• A state of emergency can continue for no more than 30 days unless the governor renews it. It can be ended at any time by joint resolution of the General Assembly (unlikely to happen in the coronavirus case), at which time the governor must issue an order or proclamation that ends it.
• In order to protect the public health, welfare or safety, the governor may suspend the effect of any statute or rule or regulation of an agency of the state or a political subdivision.
Hogan said Maryland restaurants can remain open to provide carryout or delivery. After Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered bars and restaurants to cease dine-in operations for two weeks, some initially said they would remain open.
Martin Redish, a Northwestern University law processor, told the Quad City Times in Davenport, Iowa, that he would be “very shocked if there were any federal judge in the country under the present circumstances — where there’s apparently a very serious threat to the public health and welfare — that would prevent a governor in the exercise of his or her governing power from shutting down businesses.”
The key phrase is “very serious threat to the public health and welfare.” All indications are that coronavirus can be widely spread by large gatherings of people, and it is potentially fatal.
The mass closings of businesses will seriously impact not just the people who patronize them, but also those who own them and who work there (often at minimum wage). One estimate is that Maryland may lose as much as $180 million a day in economic activity.
No particular group is being singled out for persecution by these closures, which affect all churches, all bars, all gymnasiums and all restaurants. If they minimize the spread of coronavirus and decrease the number of people who have to be treated for it — or die because of it — the cost will have been worth it.
Instead of weeks, it may take months. The CDC now recommends schools be closed at least eight weeks.
Would you rather have lived during the Great Depression, the Civil War or the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 that killed at least 675,000 Americans and 50 million around the world? Or would you prefer to be in Italy or some other country where the virus already has been devastating and forced imposition of more drastic measures than America has undertaken?
We wouldn’t.
