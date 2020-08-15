Public school teachers were under immense pressure on several fronts before the COVID-19 pandemic upended life as we know it, and apparently for some of them the stress and uncertainty of returning to the classroom was the last straw.
As school systems across the country discuss options and plan for the fall term, educators have grown increasingly worried about health risks from the new coronavirus and whether it makes sense to continue in their chosen profession.
Before the highly contagious illness closed schools across the nation and around the world, educators already were under the gun, trying to meet mandated testing benchmarks and dealing with increasingly disruptive students and insolent parents.
Society has shifted from a time when teachers and administrators were admired and respected to the current practice of bashing them, placing blame when a student fails to thrive. Many mothers and fathers are quick to criticize educators for their youngster’s poor marks — even when shown the evidence of missing or partially completed assignments and low test scores. Teachers we know have confirmed this increasingly common conduct.
Even with a planning period or other duty-free time during the day, they typically grade papers and do other school-related work at home. With online learning, teachers face a seemingly endless string of emails from parents and pupils at all hours.
Now, more and more say they are considering leaving the profession prematurely or changing occupations altogether.
For a story last month, The Associated Press contacted Liza McArdle, a high school language instructor in New Boston, Michigan. After weighing the health risks and instructional challenges, the 50-year-old decided to retire early.
“We’re always expected to give, give, give. You’re a teacher. You have to be there for the kids,” McArdle said. “And now it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, now you have to put your life on the line for the kids because they need to be in school.’”
A recent analysis from the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation estimated nearly one-quarter of America’s teachers — nearly 1.5 million — are considered higher-risk for serious illness from the coronavirus because of other health conditions or age.
In a Michigan Education Association survey of 15,000-plus educators, 23% indicated they were considering retiring early or leaving the profession because of COVID-19, and 7% said they were actually doing so, according to the union.
We have no way of knowing if any in our area are weighing such a move, but we hope they keep doing what they do — educating and thereby improving our children and preparing them for life after graduation.
