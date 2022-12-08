When considering a construction or renovation project, $25,000 may not seem like a lot of money. This holds especially true when contrasted with the ever expanding cost of the Baltimore Street Access Project.
The $25,000 Mayor Ray Morriss and the city council agreed to invest in the Carver Community Center should be applauded.
No, it’s not going to change the world, but it is a start. And you have to start somewhere.
This first allocation of money will go toward improving the electrical service in the building, which has long needed to be renovated.
The center was originally built in 1921 and was known as George Washington Carver High School — a facility for Black students in the area due to segregation. It was closed in 1959 as a result of school integration.
From there, the building sat vacant until 2002, when a local nonprofit job training center began operating in it. Nearly $2 million in renovations was put into the structure. By 2011, the building was again vacant and unmonitored — left to rot.
However, Carver holds both cultural and historical importance and is situated in a good location at 340 Frederick St. It’s a shame to see it crumble.
So the city again in 2020 renewed its interest in making something of the center and appointed an 11-member board to oversee the renovations.
“What we are looking to do is get some cash to spend for utilities for electric, water and gas so we can properly evaluate the building as it is right now,” Morriss said.
With a grant for $100,000 already secured from the Maryland Historical Trust, which will be matched by the city, renovations could well be on the way.
The planned finish date for the renovation is 2024, which will be here sooner than any of us care to think. And, officials say a developer has expressed interest in making the building a mixed-use commercial and residential facility.
As we’ve seen many times, planned construction projects can linger for years.
But there’s no need to dwell on that. Instead, let’s just appreciate that the ball is rolling on Carver.
