Western Maryland lost a giant of a man this week. Former Maryland Speaker of the House Casper R. Taylor Jr. died at his home Monday at 88.
“He was a giant in many respects even though he wasn’t in stature. But, in terms of ability and outcome, he was a giant,” Mary Beth Pirolozzi, who served as district administrator for the late Sen. John Hafer and former Sen. John Bambacus, and worked with Taylor for years, said of Taylor.
Taylor was Western Maryland through and through. Born in Cumberland in 1934 and having graduated from LaSalle High School in 1952, he left to attend the University of Notre Dame before returning to the region and starting a business.
His foray into politics started in 1975 with his election to the Maryland House of Delegates in 1975. He assumed the role of House of Delegates speaker in 1994 and held it until 2003, making him the then-longest-serving speaker in Maryland history. He is still, to date, the only House speaker from Allegany County.
“A lot of people may not remember that he had a great relationship with Gov. (William Donald) Schaefer,” former state Sen. George Edwards said. “He worked with him to get many projects done. Somehow, with road projects, Cas kept on him to get some money to complete Interstate 68 from Hancock to Cumberland. If that didn’t happen, who knows, we may not have that section done today.”
Taylor’s ability to make things happen was equaled by his ability to move people.
He had a hand in dozens of projects in Western Maryland, including Interstate 68, Rocky Gap State Park resort, Canal Place, the Allegany Museum and Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, along with saving a couple hundred jobs by keeping the Kelly-Springfield corporate headquarters in Cumberland after the plant closed in 1987.
At what ended up being his last public appearance — the renaming of the former Baltimore Street Bridge after him — his family and almost every local dignitary came out in spite of brutal heat to be a part of the ceremony.
“It’s just a pretty cool thing to know that Cas’ grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their children — generations of people to come — will have a chance to walk and drive across the Cas Taylor bridge,” son Brendan Taylor said at the event.
The renaming process moved fast. During a February 2022 Cumberland City Council meeting, citizens suggested renaming the bridge in Taylor’s honor. Three months later, the bridge had a new name.
Cas Taylor was a beacon for “getting things done” governance — his presence, vision and guidance will be missed.
