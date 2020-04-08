Like most newspapers, we have always sought accountability when it comes to how government revenue realized from taxes is spent, and often question projects that seem unnecessary or a perceived waste of money.
Those of us who live in the far western reaches of Maryland are fortunate to have legislators representing us in the General Assembly who are fiscally frugal and reflect the conservative nature of the majority of their constituents. Republicans outnumber Democrats by a large margin in our narrow chunk of the politically blue Free State and voters in Allegany and Garrett counties have selected three members of the Grand Old Party to serve residents as our delegation in Annapolis.
George Edwards, who has been a state senator since 2007 after serving in the House of Delegates for nearly a quarter of a century, recently spoke with Times-News staff writer Greg Larry about action taken during the legislative session that wrapped up three weeks early in the midst of the maelstrom caused by the coronavirus.
Edwards, who also represents some citizens in Washington County, said approximately $100 million was approved for Allegany and Garrett counties from Maryland’s capital budget, the best showing in years. “Looking at both counties, I think it was a very good year for capital projects,” he said. “We pushed for it and that is was you need to do,” he said.
The amount for fiscal 2021 consists of projects applied for under the governor’s capital budget as well as those pursued through legislation by local lawmakers.
Major outlays winning approval include $35 million for Frostburg State University’s Health Science building, $9.2 million for the Garrett Performing Arts Center and $2.3 million to finish building the new Maryland State Police barrack in LaVale.
Edwards also pointed to $1.5 million for upgrades at Greenway Avenue Stadium and $500,000 to tear down the antiquated and now vacant Allegany High School.
The veteran senator said funds were secured through bond issues for added projects like $300,000 for running track upgrades at Southern and Northern high schools.
We’re glad to have Edwards, along with Delegates Jason Buckel and Mike McKay, concentrating their efforts to steer taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars to the western panhandle. We obviously are far fewer in number than Baltimore and other heavily populated parts of the state, but we have needs, too, and projects worthy of receiving an influx of cash to reach fruition.
