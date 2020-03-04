If you are sick and tired of presidential politics and everything that goes with it, it could be worse.
The political situation in Israel has come to resemble the 1993 movie “Groundhog Day,” in which a TV weatherman gets stuck in a time loop while covering a Groundhog Day event.
Last Monday, for the third time in less than a year, Israel had an election that was intended to lead to the naming of a chief executive. America will have just one presidential election this year, and no more for another four years.
America has a president. Israel has a prime minister. Two elections having failed to decide anything last year, Israel had another that didn’t decide anything either, although it is hoped that the existing stalemate might end.
Israel has a parliamentary form of government and calls its legislature the Knesset. It has only one house (America has two), and its members elect the prime minister.
This happens along party lines, and if one party doesn’t have a majority of the seats and cannot form a majority coalition with another party, it cannot form a government. They have to try again, and that’s what happened this week for the third time in a year.
Our president is elected by the people, who also elect the members of Congress. It doesn’t matter whether the president and the majority of Congress are from the same party.
America just watched for several months as congressional Democrats tried, but failed, to remove President Donald Trump through the impeachment process.
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, is soon to go on trial for corruption (fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes).
The Associated Press has reported that Netanyahu campaigned “with seeming boundless energy.” (See: “Weary and divided ...,” March 2 Times-News, Page 5A.)
On Monday, his party won the most votes, but failed to achieve the majority of Knesset seats that is needed to re-elect him prime minister.
AP said Netanyahu had “taken to the airwaves and hit the campaign trail, presenting himself to adoring audiences as a global statesman uniquely qualified to lead the country through its many complicated challenges.”
Netanyahu has said “We have turned Israel into a world power, a leader in cyber technology, natural gas, water, agriculture, technology, intelligence.” He also is taking credit for a strong Israeli economy.
Claims have arisen that he conspired with his associates to “spread unfounded allegations claiming his opponent (Benny Gantz) is corrupt, unstable and susceptible to blackmail by Iran.” There also are accusations of racism and charges that a recently launched investigation of possible financial misdeeds by Gantz was politically motivated.
Gantz says Netaynahu has been accused of crimes and is therefore unfit to lead, calling him “an out-of-touch egomaniac obsessed with remaining in power and escaping justice.”
If this sounds like the accusations American Democrats and Republicans have been throwing at each other since even before the 2016 election, it should.
Politics can be a dirty game, regardless of where it is played. The same thing happens in England and other countries, although not in places like Russia, China and Cuba, where the chosen one wins and everyone else needs to shut up.
What further complicates Israel’s situation is that 17 political parties are represented in the Knesset. Any party that gets enough votes (and it doesn’t take many) will get seats in the Knesset.
Israel’s parties represented ideologies that include conservatism, liberal conservatism, social liberalism, Zionism, anti-Zionism, revisionist Zionism, liberal Zionism, labor Zionism, religious Zionism, ultra-Orthodox interests, Torah Judaism, Hasidic Judaism, religious conservatism, religious nationalism, communism, Arab nationalism, pan-Arabism, Israeli-Arab interests, social democracy, nationalism, secularism, Russian-speakers, Green politics and consumer protection.
There are 35 other parties that don’t currently have representation in the Knesset, including the Bible Bloc, The Pirate Party of Israel and the Man’s Rights in the Family Party.
A majority coalition of parties can be formed to name a prime minister if they share enough ideology. Otherwise, Israel will have to hold a fourth election.
The same type of stalemate also happens now and then in England and Germany, and it’s because too many factions simply cannot find common ground with each other.
American politics also has become highly fragmented by ideology, although America has only two parties that amount to anything. Candidates from other parties and independents can be elected to any office if they can get on the ballot and receive more votes than the opposition.
Unless a compromise can be reached, Israel may soon have to endure another wearying and expensive election and the politicking that goes with it.
America elects a president every four years and gets it over with — the voting, that is. The arguing will continue until the next election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.