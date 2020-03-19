There’s been entirely too much bad news lately, so brace yourself for some good news:
Today is the first day of spring. Winter is over and won’t be back until Dec. 21.
Our groundhog — Western Maryland Murray — and that other whistlepig in Pennsylvania were right six weeks ago when they said we would have an early spring.
Some of us aren’t sure we had any winter. Those who bought a new snowblower in anticipation of a normal winter may have been able to use it once, maybe twice. Didn’t break our hearts.
March didn’t exactly come in like a lamb, but neither did it come in like a lion, and all indications are that it is going to go out quite mildly.
The late winter turned out to be just about what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it would for our part of the country: wetter, but warmer. The Old Farmer’s Almanac, by contrast, said it would be frigid and frosty, lasting well into March. (It also says we can expect “sizzle and drizzle” this summer.)
Today is the first day of spring because the length of day and night are both pretty much — but not exactly — 12 hours long.
Not everyone agrees when spring starts. It won’t technically arrive until 11:50 p.m. tonight. That’s why some people say it starts tomorrow — March 20. Traditionally, spring hasn’t started until March 21, although it’s been arriving earlier because the Earth’s orbit is changing slightly.
Today isn’t just the first day of spring. It is also:
• Absolutely Incredible Kid Day, which celebrates children by encouraging adults to write them a letter or tell them how much they appreciate them and how incredible they are. It exists to encourage and uplift children and. ultimately, to change their lives. Adults participate by writing letters or notes or by making a video or sharing a message on social media. The goal of the day is for every child in America to receive a letter or message.
• Certified Nurses Day.
• Companies That Care Day, which is intended to promote the social sustainability and improvement of the lives of individuals, families and communities through the education of employers in the principles of a socially responsible employer.
• Client’s Day, when company owners and managers thank their clients. It was founded by Lithuanian and Russian business people.
• Great American Meatout Day, when people are encouraged to take the pledge and go vegan (eating no animal products, while vegetarians don’t eat animals but may eat animal products like dairy and eggs).
• National Poultry Day, when those who aren’t vegans celebrate birds for their meat and eggs and sometimes their feathers.
• International Earth Day, which was founded in 1915 by John McConnell, an Iowan who was the son of an evangelist. His interest in religion, science and peace resulted in him dedicating his life to bettering humanity one cause at a time.
• Nowruz, the Persian New Year, promotes values of peace and solidarity between generations and within families as well as reconciliation and neighborliness, thus contributing to cultural diversity and friendship among peoples and different communities.
• National Chocolate Caramel Day.
• World Storytelling Day, which celebrates anything from parents reading bedtime stories to the passing of oral histories from one generation to another. Many ancient civilizations had no written records, but passed their history and traditions along by the spoken word.
• Proposal Day was created by a man who observed that his cousin’s boyfriend had been dating her for years without asking for her hand. He reasoned that just as the length of day and night are virtually equal today, it takes an equal amount of work by marriage partners to make the alliance work.
• Let’s Laugh Day. Laughter relieves stress, increases the intake of air, stimulates organs, releases endorphins in the brain and improves mood. Laughter loosens up muscles, lowers blood pressure, and leaves one feeling relaxed. In the long term, laughter can improve the immune system, fight illness, pain and depression, and it burns calories.
• International Astrology Day is seen by astrologers as the first day of the astrological year. Astrology explores the connections between the stars and events on Earth and has been practiced around the world for about 3,000 years. If you were born on March 19, that makes you a Pisces. Your horoscope (on our comics/crossword page) for today says “A child needs more attention than usual and pulls at your heart strings,” which is appropriate because it’s also Absolutely Incredible Kid Day.
Whatever day you were born, stay healthy and have an Absolutely Incredible Day of your own.
