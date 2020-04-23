The coronavirus pandemic has brought out what Col. Sherman T. Potter of TV’s “M*A*S*H would call the “horse’s patoot” in any number of folks, but many others are finding generous and ingenious ways to help make a difference.
Young people everywhere are volunteering to make grocery runs or do chores for their older neighbors.
Others are making other smile and saying “Thank you!” to health care workers, first responders and others whose daily life-and-death work is now putting their own lives at risk.
Here are a few examples (some have been in our Hits and Misses column, but bear revisiting):
• A sign on the Allegany College of Maryland Campus, across Willowbrook from UPMC Western Maryland, says “THANK YOU ... ACM and our community are grateful to you!” and shows drawings of first responders, health care workers and others. See photograph, “Sign of gratitude,” April 22 Times-News, Page 1A.)
• The Easter Bunny made his rounds with the assistance of some human helpers and Potomac Fire Company 2 to visit youngsters who were able to watch with their parents from a safe distance. (See photographs: “Bunny Assist” in Westernport, April 15 Times-News, Page 4B; and “Social Distancing with the Easter Bunny” in Ridgeley, Carpendale and Wiley Ford, West Virginia, April 12, Page 1A.)
• Michelle Crawford, Amy Magruder and Jessica Ringler left inspirational messages of support and thanks on the sidewalk outside UPMC Western Maryland. (See photographs: “Show of support,” April 15, Page 1A.)
One hospital employee wrote a letter to the editor that said, “Dear Chalk Angel, did you know how much better it made hundreds of people feel? Do you know how much you lifted the hearts of this courageous team who selflessly enter to serve our sick friends, our families, our community? Thank you! You truly made my day brighter!” (See: “Thanks to the Chalk Angel for cheering them up,” April 16.)
• Hundreds of people in vehicles lined the entrance to the hospital on Easter to show support and offer prayers for health care workers and patients. It was organized by Linda Santmyire, retired director of parish nursing at the Western Maryland Health System and Pastor Doug Seaman of Central Assembly of God church. (See photographs: “Show of support,” April 13, Page 1A; and letter-to-the-editor, “Thanks for praying for hospital workers, patients,” in today’s issue.)
• Alan Hanft of Fatboy’s Pizza Shack in Frostburg has a sign on his store that says “Pay us what you can.” He said he’s always had that program in place, but decided to advertise it now because of the economic downturn.
“Love your neighbor as you love yourself,” he said. “What turns out from it, I still can’t tell you. We may end up bankrupt when all of this ends, and I say that with a smile on my face because that will be an OK result because I will have gone out doing what I thought was right. ... I can’t take the chance I’m gonna miss somebody who will really need help,” he said. (See: “Frostburg pizza shop ...,” April 12, Page 1A.)
• Some local restaurant and bar owners created a relief fund for their employees who aren’t working. The “Bartender/Server Relief Fund” GoFundMe account goal is $100,000 and was started by Murray Gornall, owner and president of Western Maryland Distributing Co., with $5,000 of his own money. (See: “Local business owner ...,” April 5 Times-News, Page 1A.)
• Devin and Crystal Barnes were in a postpartum room at UPMC Western Maryland with their newborn baby girl when they saw a rainbow outside the window.
Devin Barnes took a picture that shows the rainbow arcing over Maci Lynn Barnes’ head and emailed it to us.
“Hopefully, this photo can brighten up what’s going on in the world right now with COVID-19,” he said.
This image of a new life, born at a time that holds uncertainty and sorrow as well as unlimited hope, surely brightened our world. We were glad to share it with you. (See: “Rainbow baby ...,” April 9, Page 1A.)
• Corey Jurgensen, a massage therapist who hasn’t been working, bought a 7-foot-tall inflatable unicorn costume to wear for Halloween, then retired it. Now, she has brought it out of mothballs to wear while she jogs and dances around on the streets around her home in Tampa, Florida.
Passing motorists honk and wave to her, families come out on their porches to cheer, and pictures are going viral on social media.
She looks ridiculous but is having a ball, and so is everyone who sees her — which is the idea.
“There’s nothing better than being a unicorn,” she told the Tampa Bay Times. “Everyone loves a unicorn.”
If you want to see her in action, have your favorite search engine look for “Corey Jurgensen unicorn.”
People everywhere are doing what they can to make other people’s day a little brighter. If you know of something along these lines, feel free to share it with us at ctn@times-news.com.
