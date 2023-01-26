There’s no denying it, we’ve got eggs on the brain this week. And the egg saga continues, branching from buying eggs to producing them.
We’re an industrious bunch in Western Maryland. The first thing that pops to mind is “well, if eggs are going to be this expensive, I’ll buy some hens and have eggs of my own.”
Increased self-reliance is never a bad thing. However, there’s a pretty big obstacle in the way of chicken ownership, for residents of Cumberland.
City law prohibits the ownership of chickens in city limits. Some residents made their voices heard at a recent city council meeting, asking for an ordinance to be put in place allowing for the ownership of a limited number of hens.
Mayor Ray Morriss is so far not much of a fan of the idea, citing health and nuisance concerns.
Should the city decide to pursue this path, it has an example to draw from just to the west. Frostburg changed its ordinance in 2016 to allow for the ownership of up to six hens within city limits.
Those seeking to own hens must fill out a form and pay a $30 annual license fee. Rooster ownership is also prohibited, and the eggs can only be for personal use.
The stipulations to the ordinance ensure that we won’t have free-range chickens taking over the downtown mall and pop-up vendors selling eggs by the dozen all over the place.
It seems like a reasonable decision to put the responsibility for animal ownership in the hands of the people — if the ordinance is implemented the way Frostburg did it.
Times are hard and we need to get creative in order to adapt and thrive. If implementing an ordinance allowing for ownership of hens will ease the burden on working families, it’s something the city should pursue.
We just hope the situation doesn’t scramble our city.
