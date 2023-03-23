The following editorial appeared in the Intelligencer of Wheeling, West Virginia. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
West Virginia lawmakers are to be commended for overcoming the bizarre vote of the state Senate Judiciary Committee that rejected a child marriage ban. Though the 17-member Judiciary Committee may have believed they had stopped the measure, it was important enough to the rest of the Legislature that they found a way to revive it.
And so, on the final day of the Legislature, the House of Delegates passed a measure that would ban marriages outright for anyone 15 or younger, require parental consent for those ages 16 or 17 who seek to marry, and require that even in those marriages the age gap must be no more than four years. The state Senate had easily endorsed the bill a day earlier.
Good for state Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, who is the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, for resurrecting the bill and making sure it advanced, despite the committee’s attempt to kill it.
Though some opponents of the bill claimed child marriage is a way to “protect families,” the reality is such marriages are often forced upon one person — the girl. According to state health statistics, between 2015 and 2019, there were 259 girls under age 18 married in West Virginia … and just 52 boys.
Seven states have set the minimum age for marriage at 18, all since 2018, according to the nonprofit group Unchained At Last, which seeks to end forced and child marriage. Supporters of such legislation say it reduces domestic violence, unwanted pregnancies and improves the lives of teens.
“This is a huge step to protecting our youngest children,” said Del. Kayla Young, D-Kanawha.
She’s right. And given the talk about protecting children and families by so many in our Legislature this session, it is appalling the small group of those who voted against the bill in committee sought to stop it. Thank goodness the overwhelming majority in both bodies of the Legislature spotted the attempt and did the right thing, anyway.
