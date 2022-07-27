Anyone who has had the dubious honor of trying to buy a new car, or computer or video game console at a reasonable price in the last year or so has heard of the semiconductor, or computer chip, shortage.
On Wednesday, the Senate passed the CHIPS for America Act by a vote of 64-33 in an attempt to combat the shortages.
The shortage was brought about by a number of factors, the pandemic and its waterfall side effects being one of them. The switch to a more virtual world caused an increase in the demand for electronics, which use the tiny chips.
Another cause, and a more relevant one, was global politicking and the matter of where the chips are made.
According to the New York Times, 75% of computer chip production takes place in East Asia, with 90% of the most sophisticated chips being produced in Taiwan — the small island nation that China, which is currently trying to dominate the chip market, looms over.
Why does this matter? Well, it requires a brief Chinese history lesson. Post World War II, China entered a stage of civil war, the principal players being the Chinese Communist Party and the Kuomintang, led by Chiang Kai-shek, which had been in some form of power since 1928. The communists and their leader Mao Zedong took control of the mainland, forcing the Kuomintang to retreat to the island of Taiwan. The two governments to this day continue to argue for their legitimacy as independent nations and as the official government of China.
In short, the U.S. unofficially supports Taiwan for a number of reasons, both philosophical and practical, so it can continue relations with both countries. Taiwan’s continued independence is important to America, but it’s also an incredibly highly-leveraged situation. One it’s hard to like relying on.
This bill, should it make it through the House, as it seems it will, and to the desk of President Joe Biden to sign, would be monumental in allowing the country to take control of its future in the semiconductor landscape.
It will be a $280 billion boost to the country’s domestic chip production. The National Institute of Standards and Technology, which is located in Maryland, is one such organization that will see the benefits of the bill.
America at one point was responsible for manufacturing 37% of semiconductors, now it’s a paltry 12%. The CHIPS for America Act should change that.
In a world in which semiconductors are only going to increase in importance, being able to produce these tiny powerhouses at home is no small advantage.
