Sometimes what it takes to finish an extensive infrastructure project is a big ol’ chunk of change. Luckily for the long desired north-south highway projects in both Garrett and Allegany counties, the Maryland Department of Transportation decided to do just that in investing $88 million in said roadway renovations.
The majority of that money — over $75 million — is headed for improvements to U.S. Route 219 from Old Salisbury Road to the Pennsylvania line, which will finish Maryland’s portion of Route 219, making it a modern four-lane highway.
“This is wonderful news for the whole region,” said retiring state Sen. George Edwards. “It puts us in a position to have money in the bank to finish our part of the road and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Pennsylvania to complete this critical infrastructure project.”
In the past, Pennsylvania’s position on the completion of the highway has been somewhat of an unknown. But the state has recently committed $53 million to fund the remaining pre-construction final design.
However, Route 219 isn’t the only project to watch.
Anyone who has driven through the intersection of McMullen Highway and Winchester Road in Cresaptown between 3-6 p.m. knows well that it’s a big cluster of traffic. People are finishing their shifts at Northrop Grumman and schools let out creating a big bottleneck that increases travel time and frustration.
“Completion of this project will be a major benefit to IBM, Northrop Grumman, American Woodmark and other key employers in our region by relieving congestion and increasing safety for our employees,” said Jake Shade, Allegany County commissioner.
Around $11 million was allocated to the roadways, which are made up of U.S. Route 220, Warrior Drive and Winchester Road, to make improvements that will ease the challenges motorists face. The plan is to add turning lanes and make Winchester Road a two-way street.
There’s no doubt it’ll take time to complete these projects — even into the 2030s by Pennsylvania’s estimate — but it’s worth acknowledging that these very important quality of life and business goals are on the right path toward their eventual completion.
For someone like Edwards, who has been advocating for the Route 219 project for almost as long as he’s been in elected office, it must be like seeing a life’s work fall into place just before retirement.
