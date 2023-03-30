The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia recently purchased property along U.S. Route 220 in Rawlings where it plans to open a clinic in June that will provide abortion services.
This comes just months after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed into law a ban on abortion in almost all stages of pregnancy, forcing the health center’s Charleston clinic — the only provider of abortions in the Mountain State — to cease those services.
In Western Maryland, our ties with West Virginia culturally run very deep. The difference between the two states is little more than a jaunt across the Potomac River.
The right to abortion is protected by Maryland law. The state approved legislation in 1991 to protect abortion rights even if the Supreme Court restricted the procedure.
“Regardless that we are in Western Maryland, this is a very blue state,” said Allegany County Commission President Dave Caporale, “red county, but blue state. A lot of these things that get passed down, whether it’s a curriculum they want to try to put in the schools or electric cars ... unfortunately we are at the mercy of the state.”
Maryland voters will decide next year whether to enshrine the right to abortion in the state’s Constitution, after the House of Delegates voted Thursday to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot.
Since November, three states have affirmed abortion protections in their constitutions, including California, Vermont and Michigan.
The locally-based Mountain Maryland Alliance for Reproductive Freedom said it was looking forward to a “fruitful and successful partnership” with the clinic. “With the summer arrival of Women’s Health Center of Maryland, reproductive health care including abortion will be accessible for the people of Mountain Maryland,” the group said in a statement.
Given the radical and deeply personal opinions on the topic, it may be hard, but we would encourage everyone to use decency. Don’t harass people who use the clinic as we do not know the nature of their visit or the circumstance of their lives.
Making assumptions without grace is an ugly, ugly way to act.
West Virginia is a state that does not allow abortion and Maryland does. And it’s unlikely that is going to change anytime soon.
It was a fundamental goal of the founders that America is a country where we can live together without having to agree with one another. And the best way to live together is to focus on the things that bind us together and not the things that tear us apart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.