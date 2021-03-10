Whether you consider it divine intervention, incredibly good fortune or a supersized stroke of luck, there isn’t a shred of doubt that the runaway tractor-trailer accident last Friday in Frostburg could have ended very badly in a variety of ways.
Some might say it’s a miracle that nobody was hurt when the truck rolled through the heart of the Mountain City, striking two vehicles on Main Street. The driver shouldn’t even have been on the busy thoroughfare, because big rigs have been banned on that stretch of road since a similar incident in 1981 killed three people and injured at least 11 others. That time, the tractor-trailer crashed into Stoop’s Restaurant, sparking an inferno that destroyed the building.
That disaster resulted in a ban prohibiting tractor-trailers weighing more than 10,000 pounds from descending Big Savage Mountain eastbound on U.S. Route 40 into Frostburg, which is what the unnamed trucker did.
The investigation is continuing, with several law enforcement agencies involved, but authorities haven’t told us if the rig was completely out of control as it traveled down the steep street. The braking system may have partially or fully malfunctioned, in which case he may have used his gears to reduce speed somewhat.
The fact remains that the trucker choose to ignore the posted signs and disobey the law. By doing so, he knowingly jeopardized the lives of complete strangers in his path.
Which is why tractor-trailers overturn with regularity on Interstate 68 between LaVale and Cumberland. Numerous signs and an large electronic message board point out a 45 mph speed limit for rigs, but the smell of burning brakes permeates the air and the guardrails and concrete median wall bear the scars of disregard. No one was hurt or killed last week in Frostburg, thank God, but next time there may be a different outcome, and it will come as no great surprise.
