Like Bob Marley once sang, “It’s gonna be a long, long winter for me. A long, long winter you’ll see.”
That’s to say nothing about the actual duration of the season or how cold the temperature is going to be, but rather that it will feel like a long winter each time the heating bill comes due.
The National Energy Assistance Directors Association said, compared to last year, the average cost to heat a household is expected to increase 17.2% this winter season.
The average winter heating bill, according to the organization, will go from $1,025 to $1,202, which represents the highest price in more than a decade.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the price of residential electric will be an average of 14.8 cents per kilowatt hour, a 7.5% increase from 2021. The rise in cost is tied to the increase in the cost of natural gas.
Natural gas makes up 37% of the United States’ electricity generation and the country’s natural gas inventories were at 2.7 trillion cubic feet at the end of August, which was 12% below the five-year average.
The administration does, however, anticipate that the inventories will be slightly higher during the winter months.
With inflation already taking a large bite out of everyone’s budget, this potential added cost of living will only cause more unneeded pain.
One of the best things we do as a country and as a people is adapt to our environment, finding innovation in necessity.
There are a number of ways to save a buck on the backend this winter season. Some methods of home heat retention are pretty obvious, while others may even seem a bit counterintuitive.
The obvious ones are to keep doors closed, ensure windows are well-sealed, insulation is properly laid and drapes are opened when the sun is out to let the warm rays in. You might also consider turning on a ceiling fan counterclockwise, which will help to blow the warm air down from the ceiling. Spend some money to get a programmable thermostat that you can alternate the temperature up or down depending on whether you’re home or not. Have your heating system serviced. There may be some flaws in your system that can lead to better heat retention.
Some of us are in a domicile that has an open-air fireplace. It may be tempting to burn some wood in the fireplace. It will certainly look nice. But those types of fireplaces let out more heat than they produce. It may be best to block it off.
The bottom line is heating a home or apartment is going to be more expensive this year, but that doesn’t mean we have to be at the mercy of the utility companies.
