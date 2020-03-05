Punxsutawney Phil and our own Western Maryland Murrray both emerged from their dens on Groundhog Day to predict that we would have an early spring.
So far, it looks like they were right. However ... remembering that some of our worst snowstorms have come in mid-to-late March, please feel free to join us in knocking on the nearest piece of wood.
There has been relatively little snow and, considering the time of year, temperatures have been downright balmy.
That doesn’t mean the water is going to be a nice, comfortable temperature on Saturday for the annual Hooley Plunge, which will feature several hundred people dunking themselves at Lake Habeeb in Rocky Gap State Park.
Allegany County’s biggest one-day fundraiser, Hooley is coordinated by Wamba Caravan 89, Order of Alhambra, and over the past 15 years has raised about $1.4 million for Special Olympics of Allegany County and other programs that benefit the developmentally disabled.
Other programs that Hooley helps include Allegany County Board of Education inclusion sports and the Structured Learning Environment programs at Cash Valley Elementary, Fort Hill High School, Mountain Ridge High School and the Career Center; the Board of Education’s Transition program with Allegany College of Maryland; Bishop Walsh School; Calvary Christian School, Boy Scout Troop 89; Friends Aware Social Committee; Service Coordination Inc.; Ray of Hope; and a Frostburg State University annual scholarship.
It is co-chaired this year by Alhambra member Rob Adams and Stephen Grey.
They took over from Dr. Sean McCagh, who founded the Hooley Plunge and was its chairman until stepping down in 2017.
Plunging is not for the faint of heart, but there is more to it than just going to the lake and jumping into it.
There will be a pre-freeze party at the Rocky Gap Casino Resort on Friday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. with music by the Cramer Brothers. Admission is free.
A pre-hooley breakfast buffet will be held there from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. A hooley plunge post-party will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at the 1812 Brewery with music by Shanty Irish. Proceeds from a cover charge will go to the Hooley Plunge.
Registration for the event starts at 10 a.m. and the Plunge will begin at 1 p.m. You can come by yourself, bring your friends, create a team or plunge with everyone else.
If you don’t want to Plunge but want to donate, you can donate to a Plunger. You also can give via check, cash or Paypal, or send a donation to Wamba Caravan #89, c/o McClarran and Williams, 28 Washington St., Cumberland, MD 21502.
More information, a registration form and photo archives are available at www.hoooleyplunge.com.
Dunking or swimming in freezing-cold water is a popular pastime around the world.
Some people say it can boost your immune system, give you an endorphin rush similar to a “runner’s high,” burn calories and improve your sex life.
It can be exhilarating, but the sudden extreme drop in temperature can be harmful, particularly if you have underlying health issues or a family history of cardiovascular problems.
Here’s how it’s traditionally done in Finland:
You start with a buffet that includes a variety of booze and food.
After having properly fortified yourself, you visit the sauna. When you think your body has been subjected to all of the heat and humidity it can stand, you go out and immediately jump into the ice water.
Several seconds may pass before your body goes numb.
Then you climb out, towel off, put on a robe and join the others for some more food and drink — and maybe another dunking. For those who are lucky, a relaxing and invigorating massage may be involved.
Finland is said to be home to the happiest people in the world.
If you have any doubts, consult your doctor before doing this. And If the mood strikes you, go to Rocky Gap and see how the professionals do it.
Unless you plan to plunge, check the forecast to see how warmly you should dress. As of Wednesday, the prediction for Saturday was a high of 47 degrees under sunny skies.
