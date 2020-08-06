The global pandemic has revealed some of our societal shortcomings, including reliable, affordable access to high-speed internet connections for all households.
The importance of bridging the digital divide has multiplied exponentially with children doing their school work online and meetings being conducted virtually. We have carried numerous stories in print and at our website emphasizing the need for improvement and efforts to remedy the situation, including an announcement that Maryland will receive $210 million for remote learning and tutoring.
Gov. Larry Hogan and State Superintendent Karen Salmon said $100 million of that will help local school systems have access to the most up-to-date devices and connectivity. Another $100 million will go toward implementing tutoring. The other $10 million is earmarked for rural broadband. Hogan has provided at least $25 million in federal and state funds to improve urban and rural broadband since the COVID-19 crisis began.
On top of that, the Trump administration announced on Friday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $13 million to provide broadband service in unserved and underserved rural areas in Maryland, part of the $100 million in grant funding made available for the ReConnect Pilot Program through the CARES Act.
That is great news. Progress has been made in Western Maryland and other less populated parts of the state, but there’s still plenty of room for improvement. A 2019 report from the Maryland Task Force for Rural Internet found that more than 324,000 Maryland residents still lack broadband access.
To spur broadband firms to offer better access, a top economist has recommended an extra tax on the companies as an inducement to invest in less densely populated areas and in poorer communities.
According to an online Maryland News Connection story, Anirban Basu, head of the Maryland Economic Development Commission, told fellow members of the panel the tax would be an incentive for internet service providers to act.
It’s not just rural areas of the state that don’t have broadband, he said, with some neighborhoods in large cities also left out.
Chairman and CEO of the Sage Policy Group Inc., Basu has been recognized as one of Maryland’s 50 most influential people on two difference occasions. He teaches global strategy at Johns Hopkins University, and serves the chief economist function for a number of organizations around the country.
“This is the bargain: In order for a broadband access supplier to enjoy access to the densely populated markets in Montgomery County, they have to invest significantly in rural areas, or they will be subject to the tax I have proposed,” he said.
Maryland is already considered to be restrictive to commerce and a new tax would only enhance that perception. On the other hand, putting a little added financial pressure on broadband companies could produce the desired results.
