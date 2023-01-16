The medical cannabis industry is already a significant job creator in the region and as regulation and public opinion evolve it will only continue to grow.
It seems as if Grow West MD, a medical cannabis producer, is seeking to grow with it. The company announced last week that it’s planning to raise $20 million in capital to meet the increased demand.
Although part of the process for raising capital includes listing its assets for sale, CEO William Valois told our reporter Greg Larry that Grow West is not being sold or requesting relocation.
Whatever the individual’s personal opinion is on the drug itself, there is no denying that Grow West MD is an important employer in the region. Its expansion means more potential jobs.
Where the interest lies is in the gray zone of the law, which makes running a medical cannabis and eventually a recreational cannabis business difficult, to say the least.
In a way, the quasi-legality of weed is the knife’s edge of the push-pull between states enacting their rights in opposition to the federal government’s stated position. As states move forward with legislation that fits their populations, the federal government grinds behind.
Maryland continues to make cannabis more legal and readily available. However, at the federal level, it is very much still illegal and treated as a Schedule 1 drug — meaning the Drug Enforcement Agency thinks it has “a high potential for abuse, no currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States and a lack of accepted safety for use under medical supervision.”
While Maryland sees no problem with the medical cannabis business, banks, which are beholden to the federal government and federal regulation — regardless of their desires — cannot act so freely.
The SAFE Banking Act has been introduced in Congress to alleviate and reduce restrictions on banking with the cannabis industry, but a Congress with other concerns hasn’t taken action on it.
“The SAFE Banking Act has stalled in Congress multiple times now,” said Brandon Butler, a consultant with Pinnacle Strategies, which works with Grow West. “Grow West has been very creative in the way that they’ve been able to invest in our community and they have to continue to be creative. So the company is not for sale. It’s about accelerating their efforts for continued investment.”
With recreational marijuana legal come July in the state, Grow West and other producers should see an already lucrative business skyrocket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.