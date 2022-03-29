It’s easy to look at the old industrial buildings scattered about in Western Maryland and get wistful — for glory days when jobs were abundant and the region was booming, when the population grew from census to census.
It’s just as easy to look at the same buildings as a symbol of the moment — of regional decay. Broken windows and shuttered doors as a constant reminder that times have been harder than not in recent years.
However, really what we think of when we see those buildings is just, “man, it would be nice to see something new go into them.” They have great potential, evidenced by the years when they operated, the jobs they created.
And, we have an example of that potential bordering on realization, finally.
Brandon Sloan, a Lonaconing resident and real estate investor, bought the old silk mill that once housed the Klotz Throwing Company, which opened over 100 years ago in 1907.
At its peak, the mill employed over 300 people. It produced silk and rayon before closing in 1957. It’s been closed for longer than it was open.
It’s a historic landmark in Lonaconing, spanning 52,000 square feet, three stories tall and made of brick. There’s optionality in what the building could house.
“There is so much potential but the first and foremost thing, I believe, is making sure it remains standing,” said Sloan.
Sloan wants to keep some of the mill’s character. After all, wooden spools, spinning machines and documents from when the factory closed remained in the building left dormant upon closure. He said he’d like to make a part of it into a museum of its history.
“We have some really cool plans for it,” said Sloan. “The office area and the floor with the machinery will become part of the museum, which will document the history from (the town of) Barton to Midland. This area has so much historical history with it. I think it is important to get it on display.”
For the moment, he’ll be offering ghost tours through the building in April, leaning into the tales urban explorers tell of paranormal experiences they had while in the old mill.
The potential of the region gets talked about so much that it might as well be a dirty word, meaning no progress for the foreseeable future.
But the former silk mill is potential in its best light, taking the first step toward realization.
