When the Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support Counseling Act was signed into law last month by President Joe Biden, it represented a moment of insight from the nation’s legislators into the challenges that face people around the country. It acknowledged that mental health is something that requires actual, tangible support to improve, not just slogans and ad buys.
And in many ways first responders lead the charge into many potentially dangerous and traumatic situations on an almost daily basis.
“Our law enforcement officers experience traumatic events at a rate many of us can’t even imagine,” said U.S. Rep. David Trone, who introduced the bill. “The COPS Counseling Act addresses the lack of mental health resources available to public safety officers while providing confidentiality for our officers in peer-support programs. In Allegany County, our first responders do an incredible job protecting folks, and it is only right to make sure they have access to resources to take care of their mental health.”
First responders do what many of us won’t, can’t or may not have the stomach to handle. Many things lead to mental health issues. Regardless of what it is that causes them, it’s necessary to have programs that encourage and provide useful tools in combating those issues.
So, what does the act do?
Most importantly it acts on the statistics, and what the stats say is that public safety officers often view peer support as the resource most helpful for their mental health. Prior to the act, however, peer support specialist counseling was not confidential in a way that would provide a space safe for sharing freely. The act changed that, and now certain measures of confidentiality have been implemented.
“Law enforcement officers across the country sacrifice so much to keep our communities safe, and they often endure challenging and traumatic situations in the process. Confidential peer counseling programs provide an important mental health outlet for these officers to share their experiences, decompress and receive guidance,” said Iowa U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who co-sponsored the bill. “This law ensures officers have an opportunity to participate in peer counseling with the confidence that their privacy will be protected.”
First responders take care of the community, and it’s only right that there be legislation like the COPS Act that gives that care right back. Yet COPS is merely a building block, Congress can’t stop after laying the foundation, wipe their hands and say job well done.
Given the events of the past year and a half, mental health legislation should take up a larger role in the minds of lawmakers when considering what will help the populace.
