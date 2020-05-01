After President Donald Trump wondered if ingesting disinfectants could help fight the coronavirus, the Maryland Department of Health received hundreds of calls asking if that was safe. (See: “Trump disinfectant remarks ...,” April 27 Times-News, Page 2A; and “No, don’t inject disinfectant ...,” April 25, Page 6A.)
Trump said he was speaking sarcastically, and the White House said his remarks had been misinterpreted by the media. Someone else can argue about that.
The biggest problem with sarcasm, parody, irony and satire is that some people take them seriously. They might think, “Should I really find a lake to jump into?” or “Should I really go find some sand to pound?”
A significant number of people apparently were unsure enough about the advisability of drinking Clorox or mainlining Lysol that they asked someone who would know — and were told not to do it.
An abundance of information is circulating about COVID-19, and much of it is misinformation — particularly when it is on social media. (See: “Groups sow doubt before COVID-19 vaccine exists,” April 30 Times-News, Page 2A.)
Social media is a tool, just as a hammer is a tool. You can build a house with a hammer, or you can use it to bash in someone’s skull. Social media can inform, confuse and in some cases destroy.
One item common on Facebook says people should go outside to avoid catching the coronavirus because sunlight kills it. Experts say it takes levels of ultraviolet light that are much higher than sunlight contains to kill viruses, and such exposure can damage human skin.
Maryland’s government has created a coronavirus rumor control web page designed “to help the public distinguish between rumors and facts regarding the response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.”
It can be found at https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-rumor-control and includes links to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rumor control and Federal Emergency Management Agency rumor control.
It provides good answers to numerous coronavirus rumors, including these (paraphrased):
• The National Guard is deployed in Baltimore, and martial law will be enacted. (The National Guard is deployed around Maryland to assist with distributing food and medical supplies, as well as helping state and local organizations carry out necessary emergency functions. There is no martial law.)
• If I am traveling in my car and a State Police trooper spots me on the road, he will stop me and question the reason for my travel. (Troopers will not make stops just to ask where drivers are going, but if information develops during the trooper’s regular performance of duty that the individual is engaged in non-essential travel, enforcement can be taken in conjunction with the local state’s attorney’s office.)
• I can get coronavirus by ordering carryout or delivery. (There is no evidence to support this.)
• The 2019-2020 school year will be repeated next year. (Maryland schools continue to be closed until further notice, and there is no plan to repeat the last school year.)
• Churches and other places of worship can gather to hold services. (Any gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. Churches and other places of worship are encouraged to hold virtual services.)
• 5G wireless networks cause COVID-19. (They don’t.)
• The 2020 Census has been suspended or called off because of the pandemic. (Some Census activities have been adjusted or delayed, but the Census itself continues and can be completed online, by phone or by mail.)
• Medical systems are overwhelmed, so we should hesitate to call 911 in an emergency. (If you need emergency medical services, call 911. That’s what it’s for.)
Numerous other rumors are listed and answers provided, and there are links to frequently asked questions about fishing, boating and hunting, what is considered an essential business and other things, including guidelines for renters on evictions, utilities and health issues related to community living.
Some medical systems may be overwhelmed, but The Associated Press reported recently that doctors in Maryland are worried that fewer people with symptoms of a stroke or heart attack are going to emergency rooms.
Doctors believe some people choose to avoid the emergency room because of the coronavirus pandemic and fear being infected, and they may be confused about over stay-at-home orders. This attitude could put possible heart-attack and stroke victims at even greater risk.
Health care providers say avoiding the hospital increases the chance of serious health complications for stroke and heart-attack victims. Recoveries are often tied to how fast people are treated.
If you think you’re having a stroke, a heart attack or some other life-threatening situation, call 911.
First responders may not be trained to treat coronavirus, but they can help you survive what would otherwise be a fatal episode until you get to the hospital and into the hands of people who will do their best to save your life.
