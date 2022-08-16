It came as a bit of a surprise Monday when the Maryland State Board of Elections filed an emergency petition with the hopes of being allowed to count mail-in ballots earlier for the general election in November.
However, it’s a good surprise — like a surprise birthday party with close friends and family, not an unexpected expense or larger than anticipated grocery bill.
There’s not much reason to leave the counting for later in the process. The downside to leaving things as they are is clear.
The state just saw the detriment caused by waiting to count and slow returns in Montgomery County, where the race for the Democratic nomination for county executive between Marc Elrich, the incumbent, and David Blair was finally certified on Monday.
Elrich held a paltry 35-vote lead over Blair, who filed for a recount on Tuesday.
Election day was July 19 for the primary vote, but mail-in votes weren’t allowed to be counted until two days later under state law.
Approximately 345,230 mail-in ballots were received for the primary. To put that into some perspective, 671,160 total votes were cast in the Democratic gubernatorial primary and 295,068 total votes were cast on the Republican side.
Mail-in voting has continued to grow in popularity across Maryland. If patterns hold, the general election will feature a host of mail-in votes, as well.
“It could leave local, statewide, and even federal contests without certified results until late December 2022 or early January 2023,” said Maryland State Board of Elections. “Maryland is currently the only state in the union that forbids any kind of processing of mail-in ballots until after Election Day.”
There are many a times when it’s good to be different, this is not one of them.
“I think the appropriate avenue here is to seek judicial relief in a circuit court to allow the counting of mail-in ballots before Election Day, so that we can get ahead of the curve and to simply not release those results until after Election Day is completed,” said Severn Miller, an elections board member.
Attempts have been made to rectify this issue prior to the primary; however, Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed the bill aimed at doing so earlier this year. Hogan claimed to have concerns over election security.
If it means we get results faster and the newly elected office holders can get to work quicker — trying to make the state a better place for Marylanders — by all means, an earlier count should be pursued.
