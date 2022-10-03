The Maryland Court of Special Appeals made a decision last week involving the election process that, more than any matter related to voting, was a win for common sense.
The court ruled that the state Board of Elections can begin to count mail-in ballots early. The election board sought permission to begin its counting process early due to concerns it will see an influx of mail-in ballots that will make the counting process take longer than normal.
The increased volume of early ballots could delay the certification of the Nov. 8 general election until late December or early January 2023, the elections board said.
Anyone who has followed election night and its immediate aftermath — whether as a member of the press, election office or just as an interested resident or voter — knows that a regular election night is many things, and quick is not one of them.
The vote-by-mail process was expanded in part due to the pandemic, which forced us to adapt on the fly to a new reality. Although much of life has returned to normal, mail-in voting is seemingly here to stay and will likely become more prevalent.
If the old way of waiting to count mail-in votes had been left to remain, we would have been in for progressively longer and longer waits for election returns in subsequent elections. That means late nights for the volunteers and election workers dedicating their time to our democracy. It would mean results roll in later and causes more confusion for all the candidates involved.
We’d be remised to not note that the challenge to earlier vote counting was filed by Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, and likely has more to do with his concerns over mail-in voting rather than when votes are counted. The validity of mail-in voting is a different and partisan matter.
The Maryland Court of Appeals is expected to hear the challenge on Friday.
The facts on the ground are that mail-in voting is probably here to stay. We need to make decisions based on what is and not what could be.
Having the votes counted early is much preferable to the alternative.
