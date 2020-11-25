The following editorial appeared in the Huntington, W.Va., Herald-Dispatch. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Times-News.
COVID-19 and our response to it has dominated everything this year. There is progress in the fight, and some of it is happening here in West Virginia.
As reported by HD Media’s Caity Coyne, a trial is underway in the state for a vaccine. It’s not one of the two vaccines that have gotten most of the publicity lately. Those rely on new methods that will require unusual and expensive steps to deliver. This one is based on more traditional methods and can be rolled out to the general public by more traditional means.
Led by Dr. Suzanne Gharib in her private South Charleston practice, a team of West Virginia doctors and researchers is taking patients for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials, among a few around the world.
So far, Gharib said, about 70 people from as far as Beckley and Morgantown have participated in the trial, and the team is looking for more to take part.
“The more people you have participate in a trial, especially those disproportionately affected (by COVID-19) in this case, the better your data will be,” Gharib told Coyne. “The more young people, old people, minorities, women — the more people we get, the more you can ensure (the vaccine) works with different genetic makeups, different populations.”
Unlike vaccines being developed by Pfizer and Moderna, the AstraZeneca version is not an mRNA, which is a vaccine based on synthetic genetic material (messenger RNA) that, once injected, creates a virus antigen inside a person’s body that can help the immune system fight the virus.
MRNA vaccines are a relatively new technology, Gharib said, while AstraZeneca’s vaccine — which injects the host with protein from the virus to train the immune system to fight it — is a more traditional approach.
Also unlike its competitors, the AstraZeneca vaccine could be a simpler option when it comes to distribution, especially for more rural or cash-strapped areas, Gharib said.
Because of their makeup, mRNA vaccines must be stored at extremely low temperatures, often requiring specialized freezers equipped with dry ice. With more traditional vaccines, the necessary equipment is similar to what’s needed for flu shots and other common vaccinations, Gharib said.
“That could be easier when it comes to asking pharmacies, maybe in the middle of nowhere, to store this and keep it on hand. Most probably are equipped already to do so,” Gharib said.
The light at the end of the tunnel? Rounding third and heading for home? It’s way too early to tell. After months of COVID-19 dominating everyday life, there could be relief, perhaps by next summer. It’s good to know that volunteers in West Virginia are playing a role, however small. Small, but significant.
