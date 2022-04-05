Appreciate the farmer.
The food we eat, the agrarian lifestyle we live, the cities we reside in are all made possible by the efforts of farmers.
“Neolithic age” farmers lead to the birth of larger communities and humanity’s move away from hunter-gatherer societies. Farming is the bedrock on which culture is built.
To state the obvious, it’s a hard job with long hours and considerably more variables to juggle when done successfully.
So it’s nice to see the farm facility program on Crellin Elementary School’s campus thrive. The Garrett County school started it several years ago and it teaches students skills surrounding sustainability, practical math for real world issues and environmentally beneficial practices like rain water collection and composting to fertilize vegetables.
“The farm was a huge part of my elementary school experience,” said Kira Rinker, an 11th grade student. “It is a passion of mine. Showing and winning at the fair has been a rewarding experience for me and an experience I want the girls to have.”
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service, net farm income increased by $23.9 billion in 2021 but is expected to decrease by $5.4 billion in 2022 due to inflation. The government is lowering cash payments, while production costs increase. And, the average net farm income of $91,500 is expected to remain consistent.
Farm debt, a persistent problem in the industry, is expected to get slightly better; however, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data, both farm assets and debt are both set to increase, but when adjusted for inflation decrease $76.2 billion and $3.4 billion respectively.
Animals are fickle and each is different and has different needs. Crop yields can vary due to any number of things — unexpected events, unseasonable weather, pests, diseases and more.
At a desk job, a computer can fail or a day can be unproductive due to unforeseen circumstance, but a couple of bad outings won’t sink a company.
In our region, the prescription to our employment-related ills is always more tech — to, as President Joe Biden told a crowd of coal miners in 2020, learn to code.
The small program at Crellin allows students to do the daily chores required to run a farm. If even one student develops a passion for farming after the experience, we’ll all be better off for it.
