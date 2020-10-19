The country is in turmoil right now and so is much of the world, but today we pause to remember a gut-wrenching incident that raised the specter of nuclear war and tested anew the resolve of the United States.
It was on this date in 1962 that President John F. Kennedy, in a nationally broadcast TV address, revealed “unmistakable evidence” of ballistic missile bases under construction by the Soviet Union in Cuba. He also announced a quarantine of offensive military equipment being shipped to the Communist island nation that sits just 90 miles off the U.S. mainland. The naval action was referred to as a quarantine because a blockade was considered an act of war.
Historians consider the 13-day showdown the closest the two global superpowers and foes came to reaching a full-blown conflagration during the Cold War. Americans feared that entire cities and their populations would vanish in mushroom clouds created by detonation of nuclear weapons. It was too close for comfort.
In a run-up to the standoff, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev had agreed to Cuba’s request to install the nuclear missiles. That move came after the Bay of Pigs debacle of 1961, an unsuccessful military operation in which Cuban exiles hoped to topple revolutionary Fidel Castro. The failed invasion was covertly directed and financed by the U.S., which also had placed ballistic missiles in Italy and Turkey directed at the Soviets.
Khrushchev and Castro reached an agreement during a secret meeting in July 1962 and construction of missile launch facilities started that summer. That fall, a spy plane flown by an Air Force pilot produced clear photographic evidence of medium-range and intermediate-range ballistic missile facilities for all to see.
Kennedy called a meeting of a group that became known as the Executive Committee of the National Security Council, consisting of the nine members of the National Security Council and five other trusted advisers. The U.S. demanded that the weapons in Cuba be dismantled and sent back to the Soviet Union.
Khrushchev and the president reached an agreement diffusing the situation following days of tense negotiations. Information found online states that publicly, the Soviets said they would dismantle their Cuban arms and return them to the Soviet Union, subject to verification by the United Nations, in exchange for a U.S. public declaration to never again invade Cuba. Secretly, the U.S. agreed that it would dismantle all missiles that had been deployed in Turkey against the USSR. It’s unclear as whether or not Italy was included in that accord.
The crisis was over, but the arms race was not.
The touch-and-go talks between the United States and the Soviet Union showed an urgent need for direct communication between the two superpowers, and a Moscow–Washington hotline was set up in 1963, linking the Pentagon with the Kremlin. Teletype equipment reportedly was used first, with a shift to fax machines in 1986. Since 2008, the hotline apparently has been a secure computer link over which messages are exchanged.
We will never know how many potential international incidents have been averted over the years through that direct diplomatic channel, but we can say with certainty that we hope never again to find ourselves on the brink of nuclear annihilation as was the case 58 years ago.
