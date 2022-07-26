America does a lot of things well. Among them are our large-scale projects and use of building codes.
They may not be perfect, but we don’t see the same number or size of large-scale building failures that a country like China does, where projects often skate lax codes and blasé eyes, under pressure to perform miracles.
So, it’s unsurprising to hear from the Jennings Randolph Lake dam chief operator Gary Kalbaugh that the dam is safe and well maintained.
The $200 million dam, built in 1985 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has more than paid for itself in protecting the surrounding area from flooding and damage.
It stands 296 feet tall, 1,640 feet wide at its base and 35 feet wide at the top, and looks sturdy as can be with rock-like exterior. The lake is situated in Mineral and Garrett counties.
However, we soon may be entering a phase where good isn’t good enough.
There’s no getting around it, we live in a time when extreme weather is becoming more frequent. How many times have you read some variation of the headline “Once in a generation storm hits U.S.” or some other location around the globe in the past decade.
The region used to flood every year prior to the dam, said Kalbaugh. In 1985, a particularly bad storm brought the water within five feet of overflowing the massive movable gates used to redirect water.
It’s been a long time, around a generation — an actual one — since a serious flood hit due to the dam. Many of the younger generation don’t know the the destruction like Kalbaugh does.
So it’s best to be prepared for an emergency situation. Don’t live in fear, but be prepared nonetheless.
According to Kalbaugh, water from a dam breach would hit Barnum, West Virginia, in 30 minutes and Cumberland in around 12 hours via the North Branch Potomac River.
It can happen at any time of year. No one time of year is more prone than another for flooding. It could be caused by any sort of storm with heavy precipitation, said water management chief Julie Fritz.
Know that the dam crews are constantly vigilant and keeping an eye on things.
If the emergency call comes, heed it.
