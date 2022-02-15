When West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced last week that he opposed the removal of the Blue Bridge dam, he caught many by surprise and raised some questions.
One being, why wait until now, when the plan to remove the dam to construct a park along the Potomac River by the Canal Place Preservation and Development Authority that would feature a whitewater course, canoe docks, trails and a viewing area, has been in the works for several years, to announce his displeasure?
As far back as 2014, when the Maryland Attorney General’s office issued a letter determining that Cumberland owned the dam, did discussion of its removal exist. The proposed river park idea dates formally to 2017. Morrisey was sworn into office in 2013.
Numerous meetings have been held to discuss the river park. Cumberland officials voted in October to seek ownership of the dam, with the intent of being able to permit its removal and allow the $15 million river park to be constructed.
Morrisey asked that “Maryland fulfill its obligation to cooperate with its West Virginia neighbors by working with all stakeholders and property owners who live both upstream and downstream of the dam to determine its future.”
Since the 2014 letter and up until October, it was a dam unwanted. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the city of Cumberland partnered to build the dam in 1955 for flood control and to create backwater used in production by the Kelly-Springfield Tire Co., which shut down in 1987.
No one wanted to be stuck with ownership and the responsibility for its maintenance.
Cumberland now owns the dam, it’s in Maryland and it exists well beyond the purview of Morrisey’s job description.
In his letter, Morrisey expresses his concerns without evidence to back them up, stating “residents and tourists who rely on upstream water for a recreation area” will be left in the cold and property owners downstream will be “adversely impacted by future flooding.” Due to this, his concerns, even if they have merit, ring empty.
It seems like Morrisey is seeking a cheap win were he has no skin in the game and only possible benefits to reap. He can’t be held responsible for the dam’s removal and should it have a negative impact on the community he gets to say, “I told you so.”
To give credit where it is due, West Virginia Del. Gary Howell has been pretty consistent with his opposition to the dam’s removal. In 2020 during a pre-legislation meeting with constituents, Howell when discussing the river park said most favor keeping the dam and that “they want to keep that slack water plus keeping the dam in place will substantially reduce the cost of the project. I think something between the two states will be worked out and come to fruition and benefit all of us.”
He voiced concerns last week that removing the dam takes away more than it gives.
The concerns of West Virginia’s citizens should be considered, whether the most vocal voices are in good faith or not. But at the end of the day, it’s Maryland’s river to do with what it pleases.
