A little over a week ago on Monday night it felt like all of America had stopped what it was doing and waited with held breath.
Certainly the sports viewing subsection of America was in utter shock.
After making a routine tackle, Bills safety and former Pitt Panther Damar Hamlin got up for a moment before dropping to the ground lifeless.
Hours passed in the 15 to 30 minutes while team trainers and first responders attended to Hamlin on the field, administering life-saving CPR before transporting him to the hospital.
It was a stark reminder that football — America’s most popular sport — is a violent sport that extracts an extraordinary physical cost from its participants.
The days that followed were a grim wait. Hamlin was intubated and updates were sparse. The topic found its way into nearly every conversation.
On Friday, the Bills announced that doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center removed the breathing tube and that Hamlin’s neurological functions were “intact.”
The first thing Hamlin asked doctors upon waking, via writing, was “who won?”
He was transferred to a hospital in Buffalo on Monday.
The efforts of team trainers whose quick and clear action saved Hamlin’s life should be endlessly applauded.
Now that the worst has seemingly passed and Hamlin is on the mend, it feels appropriate to appreciate the public reaction.
It was proof that we can still rally as a country around a common cause and a common good.
Thousands of people both in the NFL and fans alike donated millions of dollars to the charity that Hamlin set up while he was still a student at the University of Pittsburgh.
The intervening period when everything was in flux, and many prayers and thoughts were expressed, was a helpless one, but rather than wallow in pity and fear, the country responded in a positive and beneficial way.
