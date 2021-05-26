With identity theft, computer network hacking and other cyber crimes on the rise in this country and around the world, personal data control has become an increasingly important topic.
The opportunities for wrongdoing increase exponentially as more people have access to one’s private information.
It comes as no real surprise, then, that four out of five Americans say they don’t want their personal data collected or shared without consent, according to a Realtime Research survey conducted by Invisibly.
The recent poll of 1,247 people turned up the following key points:
• 68% of respondents say data privacy is important to them, while 32% don’t find it important.
• 82% of respondents support measures that would prevent companies and devices from collecting or sharing their data.
• 76% of respondents don’t like getting targeted marketing ads online and say it needs to stop.
Safeguarding personal information is nothing new, but it has taken on greater importance as more becomes digitized and spread online.
Depending on the application or transaction, we are asked to share basic information, like our full names, addresses and birthdates, but also more sensitive information like our Social Security numbers, health and medical records and financial data, including bank account and credit card numbers.
A single company may possess the personal information of millions of customers — providing a lucrative target for hackers who can use it as leverage in a ransomware attack.
How many of us have a voice-controlled virtual assistant at home, which can be activated to play audio, control smart home features like heating, cooling and lighting, answer questions, enlist services and even place shopping orders? Critics say the artificially intelligent helpers are just another way for greedy corporations to exploit people and that the companies that manufacture and market them are just hungry for more data.
In the meantime, brick and mortar stores and financial institutions are fading away as we pay our bills, do our banking, shop and make purchases of all kinds online. Ordering takeout food, groceries and other staples for delivery to our homes became a lifeline for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic and may continue to be the new norm for some.
Frustratingly, data sharing also extends to mailing lists. We have made financial contributions to charitable organizations over the years, only to receive a spate of new requests from other groups for monetary gifts soon afterward. Nonprofit groups regulary exchange donors’ names and addresses, sometimes for a profit.
It’s a complex issue, morally and legally, but the poll provides solid evidence that most people want more privacy, not less.
