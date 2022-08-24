Obtaining a college education is pretty expensive, there’s no two ways about it.
It’s why millions of Americans find themselves struggling to pay off the very student loans they took out to attend.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced that his administration planned to provide $10,000 in student loan forgiveness for millions of Americans who make $125,000 or less a year, and families making less than $250,000 combined a year.
Biden also paused student loan payments through the end of 2022. The federal government estimates that around 43 million Americans have on average $37,667 in student loan debt to pay off. You have to wonder where the money to do this loan forgiveness is coming from.
The joke that goes around is that every employer now wants a master’s degree and five to eight years of experience for an intro-level job. The prospective pay that comes with a college degree sometimes makes recent graduates wonder if the last four years were even worth it.
A degree is almost a necessity for entry into the workforce in many fields. It’s no longer a plus, rather the bare minimum to begin to qualify.
It shouldn’t be this way. Having means is not a measure of intelligence. Many of these jobs could be filled by someone with a high school diploma and a bit of job specific training.
This mentality puts people in a real bind.
“The average cost of attendance for a student living on campus at a public four-year in-state institution is $25,707 per year or $102,828 over four years,” according to Education Data Initiative data. For an out-of-state student that cost is $43,421 per year or $173,684 over four years.
The annual growth rate of cost is 6.8%, according to EDI.
Those are truly outrageous prices and it’s no wonder most middle- and lower-class Americans have to borrow money if they have any hope of attending a four-year university. Private universities are even more expensive.
There is value to be had at local commuter and community colleges, which often pride themselves on being more affordable than other universities.
There are many ways to view canceling student loans — whether it be a portion, or all as some more radical political actors suggest — but we would hope it’s more ‘leave the place better than you found it’ and less ‘crabs in a bucket’ mentality.
Should someone in their 40s or 50s, as is starting to happen, still be burdened with the cost of college just because those before them — in a climate where college was way less expensive, mind you — paid for theirs in full?
The lesson learned and the bottom line is that college needs to become more affordable, there’s no way around that fact.
