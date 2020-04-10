The coronavirus pandemic canceled an event marking the 10th anniversary of the Upper Big Branch explosion, one of the worst U.S. mining disasters, but families and friends of the victims didn’t need a public ceremony to remind them of their losses.
They feel it each day in countless ways, a realization that they will never again lay eyes on the deceased miners in this realm of existence. An empty chair at the kitchen table, a father’s favorite spot, perhaps, or a battered lunch box and Thermos gathering dust on a shelf, never again to be carried to fill a belly beneath the surface of the Earth.
The sudden blast in Raleigh County, West Virginia, on April 5, 2010, killed 29 of the 31 miners at the site.
Since the event was called off, mourners were permitted to deposit wreaths at a memorial site a short distance from the mine, which is no longer in operation. Entrances and exits were permanently sealed after the tragedy, appropriate for a tomb.
Among the participants was Tommy Davis, a retiree who was working that fateful day. He lost a son, a brother and a nephew in an instant. “I’ll be there to pay my respects and do my remembering and set out my flowers as I usually do,” he told an Associated Press reporter.
The disaster occurred approximately 1,000 feet underground at the Massey Energy mine in Montcoal. The accident was the worst in the nation since 1970, when 38 miners were killed at Finley Coal Co’s No. 15 and 16 mines in Hyden, Kentucky. Massey was found to be negligent because of numerous safety violations.
Coal has been extracted from the Appalachian Mountains one way or another for over two centuries. The work has always been difficult and dangerous. Although mining isn’t as risky as it once was, what happened at Upper Big Branch underscores the fact that when things go wrong, the result can be deadly.
People also lose their lives gathering and disseminating the news. The fruit of miners’ labors heats buildings, produces electricity and fuels manufacturing. Our work keeps readers informed as we shine light into dark places. The ink used to print this newspaper is as black as any coal. The occupations are far from alike, but we nonetheless stand in solidarity with miners and their families everywhere.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.