Most of us, when we were kids, didn’t like being sent to our rooms when we misbehaved.
Now that we’re grownups, we still don’t like it — and some of us aren’t reacting kindly to the business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders that now are the rule, rather than the exception, across America. (See: “Governors feeling heat to ease limits, reopen,” April 19 Times-News, Page 1A.)
While most are acquiescing with relative calmness for the sake of public health, others are taking to the streets to protest what they feel is an overbearing governmental intrusion on their hard-won American freedoms. Still more want to go back to work and don’t understand why they can’t.
Some writers of letters to the editor of the Times-News have joined this discussion, and while we have been criticized for printing some of their efforts we will continue to present all viewpoints. We do have standards as to what we print or don’t print (particularly when it is patently offensive), but won’t withhold someone’s opinion simply because we or some of our readers will disagree with it.
Instead, we print responses from those who agree or disagree with them, and we put opposing viewpoints together every chance we get. Some examples of this appear on today’s page.
A photo on Page 1A of our April 19 issue shows a man wearing combat gear and a mask, standing in front of a sign that reads “I’d rather die on my feet than live on my knees. This is not freedom!”
Many of us would agree with the sentiments expressed upon that sign, and we are among them — up to a point. It depends upon the issue.
No constitutional rights are absolute — even the First Amendment rights of free speech and free press do not protect such things as slander, libel, bribery, threats of violence or solicitation to commit a crime. Courts have long upheld quarantine orders.
Nobody knows when things will get back to a reognizable normal — if they ever do — because there too many factors are involved. It won’t be any time soon, and even when restrictions are lifted, businesses are opened and we can leave the house when we feel like it, many of us are still likely to be wary of getting too close to others.
The effect of closing a sizable portion of America’s economy also remains to be seen.
Having to stay at home is more than just a nuisance or violation of our rights. Too many people are suffering because they have been deprived of regular paychecks. One-time relief payments and unemployment checks are no match for a steady income. Even when people are allowed to go back to work, some of their workplaces may not be able to reopen.
It’s understandable why we don’t like the current arrangements, but until a medical remedy comes along, stay-at-home and wear-a-mask-when-you-go-out are the best defenses against COVID-19. They seem to have slowed the spread of the disease, and one can only wonder what effect they would have had if they were started sooner.
Another issue is whether some areas can start reopening sooner than others. Western Maryland is not the epicenter for coronavirus in Maryland. The metropolitan area is. The same holds true in other states, where some regions are far less-affected than others.
State governments are taking all of this seriously. Reopen too soon, and we may have a second wave of coronavirus that puts the first one to shame. As it is, the disease is spreading. Reopen too late, and we may have another Depression (and we may have one, anyway).
That some Americans are gathering in angry protest of stay-at-home orders reminds us of the World War II Battle of Britain.
In 1940, Nazi Germany sought to destroy England’s will to resist with relentless nighttime bombings of London and other cities. More than 40,000 civilians were killed and 140,000 injured. Millions of homes were destoyed.
We wonder how many Britons, when the air-raid sirens warned of approaching German bombers, refused to go down into the bomb shelters, but stood in the middle of a street shaking a defiant fist at the enemy and screaming, “We’re not afraid of you!”
Probably not many ... at least not many who lived to tell about it.
The coronavirus sirens are sounding, and we should take shelter until it’s safe to come out.
We have read news accounts in which people described saying good-bye to a loved one whose death from coronavirus was at hand ... but they had to do it over the telephone because it wasn’t safe for them to be at the bedside.
They are talking about it because they want other people to know what it was like.
There are far worse things than having to stay at home.
