While the Maryland General Assembly is in session, it has an opportunity to take an active stance on solving the rising crime rate in the state — and it can’t be let pass due to political bickering.
Crime in Baltimore often sucks all the oxygen out of the room when considering crime in the state. As it should, in some ways. Charm City has had more than 300 homicides each of the past seven years, and yet had its deadliest January in the past 50 years last month.
But here in Cumberland, we’ve seen the rise in crime firsthand. There were 11 homicides total in the city from 2000-2019. In the later four months of 2021 alone, there were three incidents, which resulted in people dying here.
Violent crime is up. This rise can’t be let to spiral out of control.
Some of the action suggested by the Democrats in the General Assembly is a ban on ghost guns — weapons sold over the internet lacking serial numbers, which are increasing in the state — and policy initiatives focused on prevention, intervention, rehabilitation and mental health, arguing the pandemic has increased mental health concerns.
There are proposals to create a state gun analytics center to better screen and vet gun crime cases, hoping to improve the prosecution numbers on gun crimes. As well, increased transparency on sentencing and prosecution.
“Marylanders should be confident that judges and prosecutors are making decisions in the public interest,” said Sen. Will Smith, a Montgomery County Democrat who chairs the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee.
A seemingly obvious improvement would be doing more to get the vacancies in the Maryland State Police, Department of Corrections and Division of Parole and Probation filled.
Some Republican lawmakers have said this isn’t swift and active enough. Gov. Larry Hogan is arguing for legislation to increase the penalties for those who commit violent crimes using guns. He would like to see information on sentences handed down for violent crimes by judges be published.
“The reality is, no matter how much money we invest or what state actions we take, Baltimore City will not ever get control of the violence if they can’t arrest more, prosecute more and sentence more of the most violent criminals to get them off the streets,” said Hogan.
Both parties agreed they have not done enough and failed to address crime, chasing policies that fail to show enough results.
The first step in fixing a problem is to admit that you have one. So the lawmakers being public about their previous fruitless efforts is a start.
However, the clock is already ticking. The legislative session only lasts until April 11. This rise in crime can’t be left for the next session to deal with. Whatever the action lawmakers take may be, it must be now and it must be swift.
