Tuesday was Safer Internet Day, a worldwide push to warn of potential dangers lurking online and publicize measures that can be taken to thwart individuals who prey upon internet users.
The risks have kept pace with technology, and investigators from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit issued a news release complete with sobering statistics in regard to digital devices and developing areas of concern.
These days, people of all ages surround themselves with a multitude of electronics, both by choice and out of necessity.
Parents are encouraged to monitor their children’s use of all digital devices and senior citizens are urged to use the internet with caution, especially when asked to furnish personal information. Digital devices include laptops, tablets, desktop computers and smart phones.
There has been a jump in youth online activities in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the special law enforcement division is seeing more self-generated, sexually explicit material by children. The material is also known as sexting, nudes or child sexual abuse material (child pornography).
With a generation of youngsters as creators of online content, it’s crucial that parents talk to their children about content sharing. With both boys and girls involved in sexting behaviors, parents need to have age appropriate conversations with their children, beginning as soon as they have access to any technological device.
The emailed news release pointed to the following:
• One in five children who use the internet have been sexually solicited.
• About 40% of kids in grades four through eight reported they connected or chatted online with a stranger.
• Nearly 60% of teenagers have received an email or instant message from a stranger and half have replied.
• Nearly half of teens admit to taking action to hide their online behavior from parents.
• The average age for first exposure to pornography online is 11 years old.
• About 18% of teens have considered meeting with someone in person whom they first met online.
• In 2018, tech companies reported more than 45 million online photos and videos of children being sexually abused, double the amount from the year before.
The following information is from a 2018 study in JAMA Pediatrics, published by the American Medical Association Pediatrics, regarding children ages 12 to 17:
• One in seven (or 14.8%) had sent sexts.
• One in four (27.4%) have received them.
Internet safety includes the use of any device that has access to online activity. Children and senior citizens are often the target populations for online criminal activity.
Parents are urged to keep computers in a common area of the house, for starters. They also should make reasonable rules, set screen time limits and establish consquences for disobedience. Twenty-four hours without a cellphone is a strong incentive to follow the rules. Accounts should be in the parents’ names and they should know their child’s passwords, state police recommended.
Parents also should review the use histories or logs of digital devices to see where children have been online. Invasion of privacy doesn’t apply when trying to protect minors from predators.
Among other measures, senior citizens should create strong passwords and delete suspicious emails that ask for personal information. Because older folks often lack extensive internet experience, we think it would be in their best interest to consult with an adult child or grandchild if in doubt.
The internet is a valuable resource, but we must be quick to separate what is beneficial from that which could be harmful or even deadly.
