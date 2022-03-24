The following editorial appeared in the Charleston (W.Va.) Gazette-Mail. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
It seems unimaginable that a foster care reform bill that passed the West Virginia House of Delegates by an overwhelming 99-1 vote would fail to get to the governor’s desk. Yet, that’s exactly what happened with House Bill 4344.
The state Senate took the bill up on the final day of the legislative session, after Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, gutted it in the Senate Finance Committee. The watered-down bill was sent back to the House with three hours remaining in the session, and, in the mad scramble that typically occurs in those waning hours, the bill was never taken up.
It’s another sad but typical case of politics over people that has become more and more a hallmark of this Legislature. Both chambers are controlled by a Republican supermajority, but the Senate and its leadership has been especially tilted toward national identity politics, instead of focusing on policies to solve crises that affect West Virginia. And there’s no question, the foster care system in this state is in crisis.
At any given time, there are at least 6,000 West Virginia children in state custody, which outstrips the number of eligible foster and kinship homes by roughly 3-to-1. The significant rise in foster cases over the past 10 years is largely attributed to the drug crisis in West Virginia, with many parents losing their children because of negligence or criminal behavior connected to substance use. Sadly, many children are in the foster system because their parents have died from an overdose. Many grandparents also are left raising children because of the fallout from addiction. On top of that, Child Protective Services and foster care agencies are understaffed, while the employees they do have are underpaid and overworked.
HB 4344 would have given 15% pay raises to Bureau of Social Services employees, which could have helped retain workers, while making vacancies more attractive. It also would have established a public information dashboard so West Virginians could better understand the severity of the issue, along with creating a centralized abuse and neglect intake system.
That latter portion was, in no small part, inspired by a tragedy in Greenbrier County, where a woman shot and killed five boys in her care, before burning down her home and killing herself. There were warning signs and reports of abuse before the harrowing incident, but they were fragmented across different agencies and never connected until it was too late.
Tarr removed the pay raises, dashboard and central intake system from the bill before advancing it to the full Senate, leaving only more power for the state foster care ombudsman to investigate claims and expansion of some family court services.
While that’s disgracefully short of what’s needed to make a dent in the problem, the bill still should have passed. As time was running out on the final day of the session, the Legislature was more interested in trying to squeeze through a bill that would severely limit how history classes are taught in state schools, specifically attempting to keep teachers from accurately discussing things like slavery, Jim Crow and the Civil Rights Movement. That says a lot about the Legislature’s priorities, again, especially in the Senate, where members were frantically trying to pass the ironically named “Anti-Racism Act” and fell short by mere minutes.
As it pertains to the foster care bill, Tarr has no excuse for gutting the legislation the way he did or any excuse for waiting so long.
The House passed the bill Feb. 23, with 17 days remaining in the session. It passed the Senate Health Committee on March 4, with more than a week left until the session ended.
Tarr took it up with three days to go, and only after legislative Democrats conducted a news conference that same day sounding the alarm that the bill was in trouble.
This was good legislation with strong bipartisan support that was killed for some vague political purpose that West Virginians can only guess at. That’s a massive failure on the part of the Legislature, especially considering that those who will suffer are West Virginia children who need more support and someone to stand up for them.
