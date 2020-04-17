Time was that if you walked into a store or a bank wearing a mask — especially a bank — THAT (as Jimmy Hatlo used to say in his “They’ll Do It Every Time” comic strip) is when the fun would begin.
Now, starting Saturday, when you go into a bank or any other retail establishment or use public transportation in Maryland you must wear a mask under an executive order issued by Gov. Larry Hogan.
We’ve heard it said that “You’d think people already would know that they should wash their hands.”
Some people don’t. Or didn’t. Hopefully, they now realize it is a good thing.
Now, we find out that some people apparently don’t know they should wear pants in public.
Several media sources have reported that the Taneytown Police Department is telling people they should do that when going out to visit the mailbox while otherwise observing Hogan’s stay-at-home order.
Police said this on Facebook: “Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning.”
And there’s this: The Louisville Courrier-Journal newspaper reported that two Kentucky State Police troopers went to a church in Hillview on Easter Sunday to place quarantine notices on parishioners’ cars.
About 50 people were inside, ignoring Gov. Andy Beshear’s order against mass gatherings.
Similar defiance of stay-at-home orders has happened elsewhere, and some pastors actually have been arrested. Nobody was arrested at Maryville Baptist Church.
The quarantine notices said the vehicle’s license plate number had been recorded and the local heath department would issue self-quarantine documents to those associated with the vehicle. The vehicle’s occupants and anyone in the household would have to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Beshear said there would be no arrests or use of GPS monitoring anklets for those who have been exposed to coronavirus and refuse to self-quarantine, as one Kentucky county has ordered.
“We don’t need any of that,” he said. “We just need people to do the right thing. Those that want to have mass gatherings send out a signal all around the country to those that don’t think this virus is serious, that don’t follow the rules and then want to come to a place to make their point.”
Kentucky Health Commissioner Steven Slack added, “At what point do our rights to gather entitle us to have other people die as a result?”
Many churches have shut down voluntarily, but others have resisted doing so.
The Rev. Robert Jeffries, senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Dallas, told KDFW-TV News that “I know some people are saying, ‘The NBA is canceling games, why don’t you cancel church services? Respectfully, what we do is more important than what the NBA is doing. That’s entertainment, and that’s optional. Worship is essential.”
Other churches, including many here, have voluntarily halted public services while recording services or sermons and posting them online. A few are holding drive-in services where people remain in their cars to listen to loudspeakers (as several people did at Maryville Baptist). Some say the number of viewers actually exceeds the number of people who usually attend services.
The Rev. Ryan Falls, pastor of Westminster Chapel in Bellevue, Washington, told National Public Radio that “Obviously, there’s no substitute for meeting in person, but we know that’s not wise.”
More than 40 attendees of a March 15 service at a Pentecostal church in Illinois reportedly have developed coronavirus symptoms, with at least 10 testing positive and at least one person dying.
Some argue that government-ordered closing of churches because of coronavirus violates both the religious freedom and public assembly clauses of the First Amendment, but the courts disagree.
The Supreme Court held in Employment Division v. Smith — in an opinion written by Justice Antonin Scalia, a devout Roman Catholic — that Americans do not have a constitutional right to disobey generally applicable laws that were enacted without an intent to discriminate against religion.
Religious beliefs do not exempt people from registering for Selective Service or paying Social Security taxes, and large nonreligious gatherings also are banned.
Therefore, says the American Constitution Society, “State and local governments may forbid large groups of people from worshiping together without violating the First Amendment.”
The government has a compelling interest in halting the spread of coronavirus. Prohibitions against large gatherings are vital to this and have succeeded to the point where Hogan and other governors have begun looking for ways to scale back their isolation orders.
Vice President Mike Pence, a devout Christian, said this recently on ABC News’ “Nightline”: “We really believe this is a time when people should avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. We continue to urge churches around America to heed to that.”
Nobody is telling Americans they can’t worship, and church leaders are finding innovative ways to allow their congregations to assemble peaceably to exercise their freedom of religion.
As the Marines say: “Improvise, adapt, overcome.”
