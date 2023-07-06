The perception of being unfairly compensated for one’s work can lead to some pretty acrid feelings. Everyone wants to be paid fairly for their time and effort.
It’s hard to imagine the strife and feelings that working overtime and not being paid for it would cause. Not only are you likely missing time that could be spent with family and friends, but you’re being taken advantage of while doing it.
Across the state over a three-year period from 2018-2021, 3,874 employees at state correctional facilities were subject to federal wage law violations by the Maryland Department of Corrections and Public Safety, which is alleged to have changed employee timecards to avoid paying overtime pay.
Employees at both local prisons, Western Correctional Institution and North Branch Correctional Institution, were affected by this egregious oversight. And oversight seems like a kind way to put it.
“... the federal government found that thousands of dedicated and hardworking employees were underpaid for hours of work they performed at the department,” said Gov. Wes Moore.
According to Patrick Moran, the president of AFSCME Maryland Council 3, this was “the second largest wage-theft settlement for correctional officers in United States history.”
This egregious practice is going to cost the state a hefty sum, as the Maryland Board of Public Works, which is chaired by Moore, approved a settlement Wednesday of more than $13 million for affected workers.
The positive is that the workers will be made whole. Hopefully, it also serves as a lesson to employers across the state: Pay your employees for their work or pay the price.
Comptroller Brooke Lierman said it was shocking to see a state agency engaged in such a practice.
“It was a blatant violation of the long-established Fair Labor Standards Act, and trained professionals should have and did know better,” Lierman said.
Wednesday’s settlement by the Board of Public Works is an example of the process of government working itself out, but it leaves one to wonder how many other employees could be out there being taken advantage of just the same.
